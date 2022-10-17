Jamf Named ‘Best Overall Endpoint Solution’ in the 2022 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jamf (NASDAQ: JAMF), the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, has been named “Endpoint Security Solution of the Year'' in the 2022 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards for its endpoint security solution Jamf Protect . The CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards aim to perform the most comprehensive evaluation of cybersecurity companies and solutions on the market today.

Jamf is the only Apple-first company in the world that provides a complete management and security solution for growing environments that is enterprise secure, consumer simple and protects personal privacy. Jamf Protect offers endpoint protection for macOS, providing the tools an organization needs to maintain good device security hygiene, detect attacks and stop malware from compromising endpoints, while also preventing incoming threats before they put users or devices at risk. Key functionality includes:



Network threat prevention : The most successful strategy for dealing with threats to macOS endpoints is to prevent them from reaching devices in the first place. To address the need for threat prevention on macOS, Jamf recently announced that it is extending its macOS endpoint protection feature set to include threat prevention capabilities that add network-based indicators of compromise into the solution.

: The most successful strategy for dealing with threats to macOS endpoints is to prevent them from reaching devices in the first place. To address the need for threat prevention on macOS, Jamf recently announced that it is extending its macOS endpoint protection feature set to include threat prevention capabilities that add network-based indicators of compromise into the solution. Powerful analytics : Jamf provides comprehensive logging for both endpoint and network security events, allowing InfoSec teams to isolate and remediate detected threats, investigate incidents using data both on the device and in the network, and gain deeper visibility into their environments.

: Jamf provides comprehensive logging for both endpoint and network security events, allowing InfoSec teams to isolate and remediate detected threats, investigate incidents using data both on the device and in the network, and gain deeper visibility into their environments. Optimized threat hunting : With a deep awareness of concerning activity on macOS, Jamf Protect adapts to your environment and minimizes downtime by allowing IT admin to hunt for threats that specifically target their environment.

: With a deep awareness of concerning activity on macOS, Jamf Protect adapts to your environment and minimizes downtime by allowing IT admin to hunt for threats that specifically target their environment. CIS benchmarks: The Center for Internet Security (CIS) Benchmark for macOS is widely regarded as a comprehensive checklist for organizations to follow to secure Mac. Jamf Protect enforces and monitors a secure baseline that adheres to these CIS macOS benchmarks. To learn more, download our macOS Security Checklist .

The Center for Internet Security (CIS) Benchmark for macOS is widely regarded as a comprehensive checklist for organizations to follow to secure Mac. Jamf Protect enforces and monitors a secure baseline that adheres to these CIS macOS benchmarks. To learn more, download our . Removable storage : Jamf announced new removable storage controls to ensure sensitive business data is only written to encrypted USB mass media drives, which protects against physical loss and unauthorized data access.

: Jamf announced new removable storage controls to ensure sensitive business data is only written to encrypted USB mass media drives, which protects against physical loss and unauthorized data access. App integrations and powerful API access: Minimize risk by reporting to your SIEM solution, managing your enterprise's authentication process through an Identity Provider (IdP) and visualizing endpoint health data on customized dashboards.

Minimize risk by reporting to your SIEM solution, managing your enterprise's authentication process through an Identity Provider (IdP) and visualizing endpoint health data on customized dashboards. Powerful built-in technology such as Gatekeeper, a tool that checks for app legitimacy, allowing trusted software to run while blocking untrusted apps from executing, and XProtect, an antivirus software that detects known malware.

such as Gatekeeper, a tool that checks for app legitimacy, allowing trusted software to run while blocking untrusted apps from executing, and XProtect, an antivirus software that detects known malware. Same day support: By aligning with the endpoint security framework in macOS, Jamf Protect supports the latest Apple software and hardware on the day of release allowing organizations to upgrade to the latest operating systems to protect against data breaches and system vulnerabilities.

By aligning with the endpoint security framework in macOS, Jamf Protect supports the latest Apple software and hardware on the day of release allowing organizations to upgrade to the latest operating systems to protect against data breaches and system vulnerabilities. Jamf Threat Labs: The Jamf Threat Labs team is comprised of experienced threat researchers, cybersecurity experts and data scientists, with skills that span penetration testing, network monitoring, malware research and app risk assessment primarily focused on Apple and mobile ecosystems. This team hunts for vulnerabilities, threats and data exposures by leveraging MI:RIAM, a machine intelligence engine, primarily to build up the security capabilities of Jamf products.



“Jamf is the only company in the market who offers a complete security solution built for Apple, empowering organizations to provide Trusted Access to its end users,” said Nick Amundsen, senior vice president of strategy, Jamf. ”Jamf helps ensure that only trusted users and devices are able to access company data and resources necessary without negatively impacting user productivity. The user can work anywhere, access all the corporate resources they need, and do not require multiple passcodes to remain productive.”

To learn more about Jamf Protect, visit www.jamf.com/products/jamf-protect.