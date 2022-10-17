Dental Imaging Market growth expanding at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2022 to 2032 – Persistence Market Research

New York, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States is likely to account for the largest share of the worldwide dental imaging market over the decade. The global dental imaging market was valued at US$ 2.6 Bn in 2021 and is estimated to touch US$ 7 Bn by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2022 to 2032.



Radiography is a valuable imaging modality and diagnostic tool that helps in the clinical examination of dental problems. Radiographs are developed with image sensor technologies such as Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT), panoramic, cephalometric, and intra-oral dental imaging.

Dental cone beam computed tomography is a special type of dental X-ray machine, which is used instead of regular dental or facial X-rays. Technological advancements in dental imaging technologies and the growing elderly population are some of the major factors driving the growth of the dental imaging market. Some of the major digital dental imaging techniques include intra-oral radiography, panoramic radiography, cephalometric radiography, tomography, intra-oral photography, extra-oral photography, and surgical microscopy.

Dental Imaging Industry Research Segmentation

By Technology:

X-ray

Dental Cone Beam Computed Tomography

Intraoral Cameras

Dental Optical Imaging

By Method:

Extraoral Imaging

Intraoral Imaging

By Application:

Diagnostic Applications

Therapeutic Applications

Cosmetic Applications

Forensic Applications

By End User:

Dental Clinics

Dental Academic and Research Institutes

Forensic Laboratories

Dental Laboratories

Market Competition

Increasing number of mergers and acquisitions and rapid product launches are some of the latest trends observed in the global dental imaging market. Some of the major companies operating in the global dental imaging market are Danaher Corporation, Carestream Health, Inc., Dentsply International Inc., LED Medical Diagnostics Inc., Yoshida Dental Mfg. Co., Ltd., Sirona Dental Systems, Inc., Planmeca Oy, Midmark Corporation, Vatech Co., Ltd., and FLOW Dental Corporation.

