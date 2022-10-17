Bombardier Introduces Executive Cabin, Industry’s Most Spacious Three-Workspace Interior for Global 7500 and Global 8000 Aircraft

English French

New Executive cabin’s impressive three-suite configuration offers spacious, open-office design, an ideal workspace to enhance corporate collaboration and meeting productivity

Executive cabin also debuts latest addition to Nuage seating collection, Nuage Cube , a versatile interior furnishing

Executive cabin, combined with the unbeatable performance of the Global 7500 and Global 8000 aircraft, creates ultimate business solution in the sky



ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier today unveiled its new Executive cabin for the Global 7500 and Global 8000 aircraft, featuring its unique open office concept and spacious three workspace interior designed to maximize corporate collaboration, productivity and networking with fellow passengers. With three workspaces, each 12 feet in length, the Executive cabin offers the unprecedented flow and leg room, enabling teams to creatively utilize space to remain productive in flight and rested on arrival for meetings or events.

The new Executive cabin also introduces novel configuration and seating options, including the innovative Nuage Cube, a versatile piece of furnishing that during flight can be moved about the cabin and used as a seat, stool, or small table.

The Executive cabin adds to the already class-defining and uncompromising features of the Global 7500 and Global 8000 aircraft, such as the industry’s smoothest ride, cutting-edge cabin innovations, top speed and best runway performance. Potential customers of the Global 7500 and Global 8000 aircraft can also opt to configure their aircraft with four living spaces if preferred.

“With the introduction of the new Executive cabin, Bombardier once again is showcasing that our team is second to none when it comes to continuously improving cabin design on its world-renowned and record-setting aircraft, further solidifying its position as the leader in business aviation today,” said Éric Martel, Bombardier’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “The new Executive cabin provides Global 7500 and Global 8000 customers with the productivity configuration they need to transform their aircraft into the ultimate business tool – the most impressive corporate purpose-built business jets in the skies today.”

Comfort and connectivity are essential elements of the Executive cabin’s innovative design and the three workspaces offer their own unique attributes. The Executive cabin’s Office Suite is equipped with four (4) industry-defining Nuage seats and features the most leg room in its class – and each seat boasts its own large side table for a highly efficient workspace. The Executive cabin’s Conference Suite is designed to maximize productivity with its efficient, elegant conference grouping, opposite an ultra-large credenza with an integrated flip up monitor – the perfect videoconference or presentation option. And finally, to facilitate confidential conversations and for added privacy and tranquility, the C-Suite provides an ideal location to review a presentation, host a private conversation or take a moment to relax and freshen up following a long journey.

Both three- and four-suite configurations will also incorporate the revolutionary features that set it apart in terms of passenger experience: the Soleil circadian-based cabin lighting system to help combat jet lag; revolutionary cabin entertainment control and connectivity via the intuitive nice Touch CMS and OLED touch dial; Bombardier’s l’Opéra directional audio sound system and available 4K monitor.

Bombardier’s Global 7500 has set the standard as the industry’s most immaculate business jet and with the Global 8000 aircraft, Bombardier has introduced a flagship for a new era. Introduced earlier this year at EBACE in May, the Global 8000 aircraft is the world’s fastest and longest-range purpose-built business jet, innovatively crafted with the industry’s healthiest cabin for safety, comfort and performance beyond compromise.

With an industry-leading range of 8,000 nautical miles, lowest cabin altitude and an unbeatable top speed of Mach 0.94, the Global 8000 aircraft is the ultimate all-in-one business aircraft, offering customers a unique blend of outstanding performance married with the smoothest ride and an uncompromising passenger experience – the absolute leader in the long-range class. Expected to enter service in 2025, the Global 8000 aircraft development is ongoing, and the program is progressing to plan.

Investment costs for the development of the Executive cabin were included in the launch cost of the aircraft earlier this year.

A vignette showcasing a glimpse of the Executive cabin will be on display at NBAA-BACE 2022 in Orlando, Florida, Oct. 18-20.

About Bombardier

Bombardier is a global leader in aviation, focused on designing, manufacturing, and servicing the world's most exceptional business jets. Bombardier’s Challenger and Global aircraft families are renowned for their innovative innovation, cabin design, performance, and reliability. Bombardier has a worldwide fleet of approximately 5,000 aircraft in service with a wide variety of multinational corporations, charter and fractional ownership providers, governments, and private individuals. Bombardier aircraft are also trusted around the world in special-mission roles.

Headquartered in Montréal, Québec, Bombardier operates aerostructure, assembly and completion facilities in Canada, the United States and Mexico. The company’s robust customer support network includes facilities in strategic locations in the United States and Canada, as well as in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Switzerland, Italy, Austria, the UAE, Singapore, China, and an Australian facility opening in 2022

For corporate news and information, including Bombardier’s Environmental, Social and Governance report, visit bombardier.com. Learn more about Bombardier’s industry-leading products and customer service network at businessaircraft.bombardier.com. Follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

Bombardier, Bombardier Global, Global 7500, Global 8000, Executive Bombardier’s l’Opéra, Soleil, Nuage and Nuage Cube are registered or unregistered trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries

Visuals of the new Executive cabin are available here.

For information:

Matthew Nicholls

Bombardier

+1 514-243-8214

Matthew.Nicholls@aero.bombardier.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2bf23559-b20f-434c-a93c-52af13be47d3