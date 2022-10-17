The Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Films Market is expected to grow by $137.34 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period

New York, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Films Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05308337/?utm_source=GNW

34 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period. Our report on the thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) films market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by a rising strategic alliance among vendors, superior properties of TPU, and the recyclability of TPUs.

The thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) films market analysis include Application and Geographic



The thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) films market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Automotive

• Construction

• Furniture

• Sports and leisure

• Others



By Geographic

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the upcoming developments in bio-based products as one of the prime reasons driving the thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) films market growth during the next few years. Also, growing demand for TPU in medical applications and rising strategic alliances among vendors will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) films market covers the following areas:

• Thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) films market sizing

• Thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) films market forecast

• Thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) films market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) films market vendors that include 3M Co., ADDEV Material, American Polyfilm Inc., Avery Dennison Corp., BASF SE, Covestro AG, DingZing Advanced Materials Inc., DUNMORE Corp., Huntsman corp., Koninklijke DSM NV, Nihon Matai Co. Ltd., Novotex Italiana SpA, OG FILM CORP., Okura Industrial Co. Ltd., PAR Group Ltd., Permali Gloucester Ltd., Plastic Film Corp. of America, RTP Co., Takeda sangyo Co. Ltd., and Tosoh Asia Pte. Ltd. Also, the thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) films market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

