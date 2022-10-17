The Global Automotive Active Grille Shutter Market is expected to grow by 3160.81 th units during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.16% during the forecast period

New York, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Active Grille Shutter Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05192425/?utm_source=GNW

16% during the forecast period. Our report on the automotive active grille shutter market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the adoption of new or improved emission standards, increasing government support to promote EVs, and higher fuel efficiency and lower emissions of AGS.

The automotive active grille shutter market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The automotive active grille shutter market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Passenger cars

• Commercial vehicles



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the use of advanced active grille shutters to reduce co2 emissions from vehicles as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive active grille shutter market growth during the next few years. Also, the development of shape memory alloys to increase vehicle efficiency and the development of smart electric actuators for active grille shutters will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the automotive active grille shutter market covers the following areas:

• Automotive active grille shutter market sizing

• Automotive active grille shutter market forecast

• Automotive active grille shutter market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive active grille shutter market vendors that include Aisin Corp., Batz Group, Brose Fahrzeugteile SE and Co. KG, COMPAGNIE PLASTIC OMNIUM SE, Flex Ltd., Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co, Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd, Magna International Inc., Rochling SE and Co. KG, Shape Corp., SONCEBOZ SA, SRG Global Inc., Starlite Co. Ltd., Techniplas LLC, Tesla Inc., TONG YANG GROUP, Toyoda Gosei Co Ltd, Valeo SA, and Wirthwein AG. Also, the automotive active grille shutter market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

