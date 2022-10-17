Global Blood Bank Information Systems Market Is Expected to Reach $1.1 Billion by 2031: Says AMR

Portland, OR, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new business intelligence report released by Allied Market Research, the global Blood Bank Information Systems Market generated $557.2 million in 2021 and is estimated to hit $1.1 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 7.8% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Market Size in 2031 $1.1 billion CAGR 7.8% No. of Pages in Report 258 Drivers Rise in number of blood donors due to the increase in prevalence of hematological diseases and an upsurge in accident cases Increase in healthcare expenditure Technological advancements Different upgrades in the system Opportunities Different strategies adopted by the market players like product launch and product approval Favorable reimbursement policies and increase in support from the government for regulatory approval Restraints Data safety concerns and cyber-attacks





The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the global blood bank information systems market. Blood banks, blood centers, and the government were compelled to adopt new policies to adapt to a decreased blood supply as well as to protect the donors from COVID-19 infection.

These policies can be seen distinctly in patient blood management and blood bank operations.

Blood banks also faced issues with developing policies and procedures for a nontraditional therapy.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global blood bank information systems market based on type, application type, end user, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

Based on type, the blood donor management module segment accounted for nearly half of the overall blood bank information systems market in 2021, and is projected to lead the trail by the end of 2031. The same segment is likely to achieve a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. The report also analyzes segments such as blood bank transfusion service module and others.

Based on application type, the web-based segment contributed to nearly three-fourths of the global blood bank information systems market in 2021, and is expected to maintain its dominance through 2031. Moreover, the same segment is likely to garner the fastest CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. The report also discusses the mobile-based segment.

Based on end user, the hospital segment captured the largest share of more than half of the global blood bank information systems market in 2021, and is likely to exhibit a noteworthy growth during the forecast period. However, the blood banks segment would grow at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across Europe contributed to more than one-third of the total blood bank information systems market in 2021, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.4% from 2022 to 2031. The other two provinces discussed in the report include North America and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global blood bank information systems market report include Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Cerner Corporation, CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA, Haemonetics Corporation, hemosoft it & training services inc., Integrated Medical Systems, IT Synergistics, Roper Technologies, Inc., Scc Soft Computer, and WellSky.

The report analyzes these key players of the global blood bank information systems market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.





