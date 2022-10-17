Global Warehouse Automation Market Is Expected to Generate $57.6 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Portland,OR, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global warehouse automation market garnered $13.6 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $57.6 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 15.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.



Download Free Sample Report (310 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures):

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/17458

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $13.6 billion Market Size in 2031 $57.6 billion CAGR 15.3% No. of Pages in Report 310 Segments covered Component, Application, End User, and Region. Drivers Surge in demand for goods due to rise in global population Growth of the e-commerce sector Expansion of the pharmaceutical industry Opportunities Advancements in technology that have improved the material handling devices and robots Restraints High initial cost

Covid-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the growth of the global warehouse automation market, owing to implementation of global lockdown which resulted in the temporary closure of manufacturing activities and disruptions in the supply chain.

In addition, warehouse automation systems could not be effectively installed through OEMs during the lockdown period.

Nevertheless, in the post-pandemic period, industries are gradually resuming their regular manufacturing and services, thereby leading to re-initiation of warehouse automation companies at their full-scale capacities.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global warehouse automation market based on Component, Application, End User, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Based on component, the hardware segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the global warehouse automation market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the software segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 15.6% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on application, the e-commerce segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than three-fifths of the global warehouse automation market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the automotive segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 15.6% during the forecast period.

Based on end user, the manufacturers and distributors segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding more than three-fifths of the global warehouse automation market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the retailers segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 15.6% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-fifths of the total warehouse automation market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including Europe and LAMEA.



Purchase Inquiry:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/17458

Leading Players:

Leading market players of the global warehouse automation market analyzed in the research include ABB Ltd., Amazon Robotics, ATMOS, Bastian Solutions LLC, Daifuku Co Ltd., Dorabot, Fanuc Corporation, Fetch Robotics, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Jungheinrich AG, KION GROUP (DEMATIC), Kuka AG, SSI-Schaefer, Omron Corporation, Schneider Electric, Siemens AG, Yaskawa Electric Corp.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global warehouse automation market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Trending Reports in Warehouse Automation Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount):

Robotic Gripper Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2029



Warehouse Racking Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025



Industrial Robot Controllers Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2029

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030





About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of " Market Research Reports " and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: