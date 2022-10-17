Green Builder Media Releases The Healthy Home Handbook

Lake City, Colo., Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Covid-19 pandemic highlighted the importance of good indoor air quality, which has become a non-negotiable for today’s homebuyers. Thanks to advanced technologies and building science knowledge, clean air is a luxury that we can all afford.

The National Center for Healthy Housing avows that homes in the United States are one of the most dangerous places for families, estimating that 35 million homes place their occupants at risk because of poor indoor air quality (IAQ).

Fortunately, consumer interest in healthy homes and IAQ has surged since the onset of the pandemic. According to COGNITION Smart Data, Green Builder Media’s market intelligence division, 92% of early adopters and first-mover homeowners believe that good IAQ is extremely important or very important, and 85% would pay more for a healthy home.

In fact, a recent Green Builder Media survey reveals that:

A healthy home is now home buyers’ top priority topic, followed by resiliency and net zero energy.

A healthy home is now as important as location when making home purchase decisions.

Healthy home and indoor air quality is the category that consumers believe has been most impacted by COVID.

More than one-third of homeowners are more aware of their indoor air quality since COVID.

Green Builder Media’s COGNITION Smart Data shows that public interest in all things sustainable is on the rise. Which sustainability upgrades matter most to homeowners? Given the prolonged pandemic, it’s not surprising that healthy home tops the list, followed by net zero energy, and smart home technologies.

Indoor air quality will remain top of mind for homeowners and prospective home buyers as more data comes out on the connection between home air and general health.

