The Global Project Logistics Market is expected to grow by $42.08 billion during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.63% during the forecast period

63% during the forecast period. Our report on the project logistics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in the number of construction activities, complexities related to in-house logistics operations, and growing demand for project logistics from the automotive industry.

The project logistics market analysis includes service segment and geographic landscape.

By Service

• Transportation

• Warehousing

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• The Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the digitization of logistics as one of the prime reasons driving the project logistics market growth during the next few years. Also, the rising adoption of ar and ai and a sustainable approach to logistics operations will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the project logistics market covers the following areas:

• Project logistics market sizing

• Project logistics market forecast

• Project logistics market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading project logistics market vendors that include Balmer Lawrie and Co. Ltd., C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., CEVA Logistics AG, CJ Darcl Logistics Ltd., CJ Logistics Corp, Crowley Maritime Corp., Deutsche Bahn AG, Deutsche Post DHL Group, DSV Panalpina AS, EMO Trans Inc., FedEx Corp., Fracht AG, Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE and Co KG, Kerry Logistics Network Ltd., Kintetsu World Express Inc., Kuehne Nagel International AG, Mainfreight Ltd., Nippon Express Holdings Inc, United Parcel Service Inc., and XPO Logistics Inc. Also, the project logistics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

