ZICIX + CTIP-FII RECEIVES ORDER FROM CITY OF KAKATA, LIBERIA TO BUY PASSENGER BUSES

Carson City, NV, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZICIX Corporation’s (OTC Pink: ZICX) President, Mr. Fernando M. Sopot, on his weekly report to its Chairman, Mr. William Petty and disclosure to its stockholders that its operating company, CTIP First Investment, Inc. (CTIP-FII), has received an “order” for a total of fifty (50) units of passenger buses including other vehicles for the City’s Public Transport Project to service the needs of the public. The order came from the Kakata City Corporation, a “municipal corporation” in Margibi County, Liberia. The details of the order are as follows:

57-seater Passenger Buses – Ten (10) Units 47-seater Passenger Buses – Fifteen (15) Units 22-seater Passenger Buses – Fifteen (15) Units Ambulance - Two (2) Units Jeeps (4x4) - Four (4) Units Pick-up (4x4) - Four (4) Units

NOTE:

Total Number of Units - Fifty (50) Units

Expected Contract Costs - $6,720,000.00

All the vehicles are Made in China.

Kakata is the capital city of Liberia’s Margibi County and is in Kakata District just over the Du River bridge. It is a transit city at the heart of the historical natural rubber plantation belt in Liberia. It is estimated that the city is surrounded by more than 100,000 acres of rubber plantations most of which are now past latex production. As of 2020, Liberia has a population of about 5.058 million, while the population of the City of Kakata has about 40,000 people.

The City Mayor, the Honorable Emmanuel M. Goll Sr., has said that once its public transport project becomes operational, it will ease the problem of transporting passengers and cargoes from the City of Kakata to different municipalities and cities in Liberia. A Transport hub is also being planned as part of the City’s Bus Transport Project. Mayor Goll said this is just part of the several development project undertakings being done by the city and the National Government as its continuing commitment to its citizens.

About the Corporations:

ZICIX Corporation (OTC Pink: ZICX) – Originally founded as a service provider to the Healthcare industry, the ZICIX Corporation has recently been restructured with the intention of acquiring and developing technology applications designed for service companies in consumer, retail, and other industries. www.ZicixGroup.com .

CTIP First Investment, Inc. (CTIP-FII), a subsidiary and operating company of ZICIX Corporation. It is a private investment and providing investment banking services focused on Public-Private-Partnership (PPP) mode, and project development services, involved in undertaking development projects for both the Government and the Private Sectors respectively. CTIP-FII designs and brings the right financial engineering to project owners and creditors to fund development undertakings and permanent mortgage. www.ctip-fii.com .

CTIP The Journey, Our Projects, Our Company, "Local to Global"

Safe Harbor Act: This release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. “Forward-looking Statements” describe future expectations; plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as “may”, “future”, “plan or planned”, “will” or “should”, “expected”, “anticipates”, “draft”, eventually”, or “projected”. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the “forward-looking statements” because of various factors, and other risks identified in a company’s annual report.