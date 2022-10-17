The Global Urinalysis Market is expected to grow by $920.73 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.04% during the forecast period

New York, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Urinalysis Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04941078/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the urinalysis market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising prevalence of renal diseases and UTIs, the growing adoption of point-of-care urinalysis, and favorable reimbursement of urinary catheters.

The urinalysis market analysis includes the end-user and product segments and geographic landscape.



The urinalysis market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Hospital and clinics

• Diagnostic laboratories

• Home care settings



By Product

• Consumables

• Instruments



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the integration of connectivity solutions for home care settings as one of the prime reasons driving the urinalysis market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing need for companion diagnostics and increasing growth potential in emerging economies will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the urinalysis market covers the following areas:

• Urinalysis market sizing

• Urinalysis market forecast

• Urinalysis market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading urinalysis market vendors that include 77 Elektronika Kft, Abbott Laboratories, AccuQuik Test Kits, ACON Laboratories Inc., ARKRAY Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., BIOGENIX Inc. Pvt. Ltd., bioMerieux SA, Cardinal Health Inc, Danaher Corp., Dirui Industrial Co. Ltd., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Medline Industries LP, Quidel Corp., Shenzhen Mindray BioMedical Electronics Co. Ltd, Siemens AG, Sysmex Corp, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and URIT Medical Electronic Co. Ltd. Also, the urinalysis market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

