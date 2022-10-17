Prepaid cards Market Will Revenue to Cross US$ 4233360 million in 2022 to 2028 Research by Business Opportunities, Top Companies report covers, Market-specific challenges, consumption by Regional data

PUNE, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Prepaid cards Market" research report focus on overall information that can help to take decisions on current market situation. Prepaid cards are widely used across various industry verticals such as corporate institutions, retailers, government, and financial institutions. Presently, factors such as increase in awareness & ease of access and surge in the number of internet users & booming e-commerce industry drive the market growth. Moreover, growth in unbanked and underbanked population and emergence of new applications are expected to present lucrative opportunities to market players.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia-Ukraine War Influence, the global market for Prepaid Cards estimated at US$ 2474770 million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$ 4233360 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The USA market for Prepaid Cards is estimated to increase from $ million in 2022 to reach $ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period of 2023 through 2028.

The China market for Prepaid Cards is estimated to increase from $ million in 2022 to reach $ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period of 2023 through 2028.

The Europe market for Prepaid Cards is estimated to increase from $ million in 2022 to reach $ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period of 2023 through 2028.

The global key companies of Prepaid Cards include Green Dot Corporation, NetSpend Holdings, H&R Block, American Express Company, JPMorgan Chase & Co., PayPal Holdings, BBVA Compass Bancshares, Mango Financial and UniRush, etc. In 2021, the global top five players had a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Top Country data and analysis for United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional Prepaid cards markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa

Detailed profiles of the Top major players in the industry, including. Green Dot Corporation,NetSpend Holdings,H&R Block,American Express Company,JPMorgan Chase & Co.,PayPal Holdings,BBVA Compass Bancshares,Mango Financial,UniRush,Kaiku Finance

researcher's latest report provides a deep insight into the global Prepaid cards market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from a macro overview of the market to micro details of the market size, competitive landscape, development trend, niche market, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.

This latest report researches the industry structure, revenue and gross margin. Major players' headquarters, market shares, industry ranking and profiles are presented.

This report also includes a discussion of the major players across each regional Prepaid Cards market. Further, it explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global Prepaid Cards market and current trends within the industry.

High-impact rendering factors and drivers have been studied in this report to aid the readers to understand the general development. Moreover, the report includes restraints and challenges that may act as stumbling blocks on the way of the players.

COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War Influence Analysis

The readers in the section will understand how the Prepaid Cards market scenario changed across the globe during the pandemic, post-pandemic and Russia-Ukraine War. The study is done keeping in view the changes in aspects such as demand, consumption, transportation, consumer behavior, supply chain management, export and import, and production. The industry experts have also highlighted the key factors that will help create opportunities for players and stabilize the overall industry in the years to come.

This report presents an overview of global market for Prepaid Cards market size. Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue data for 2017 - 2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of CAGR through 2028.

This report researches the key producers of Prepaid Cards, also provides the revenue of main regions and countries. Country specific data and market value analysis for the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Germany, the U.K., Italy, Middle East, Africa, and Other Countries.

This report focuses on the Prepaid Cards revenue, market share and industry ranking of main companies, data from 2017 to 2022. Identification of the major stakeholders in the global Prepaid Cards market, and analysis of their competitive landscape and market positioning based on recent developments and segmental revenues.

This report analyzes the segments data by type and by application, revenue, and growth rate, from 2017 to 2028.

Major global players include Green Dot Corporation, NetSpend Holdings, H&R Block, American Express Company, JPMorgan Chase & Co., PayPal Holdings, BBVA Compass Bancshares, Mango Financial and UniRush.

Single-Purpose Prepaid Card

Multi-Purpose Prepaid Card

General-Purpose Reloadable Card

Gift Card

Government Benefits/Disbursement Card

Incentive/Payroll Card

Others

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, etc.)

In this section of the report, the researchers have done a comprehensive analysis of the prominent players operating and the strategies they are focusing on to combat the intense competition. Company profiles and market share analysis of the prominent players are also provided in this section. Additionally, the specialists have done an all-encompassing analysis of each player. They have also provided reliable revenue, market share and rank data of the companies for the period 2017-2022.

Green Dot Corporation

NetSpend Holdings

H&R Block

American Express Company

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PayPal Holdings

BBVA Compass Bancshares

Mango Financial

UniRush

Kaiku Finance

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Prepaid Cards Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Single-Purpose Prepaid Card

1.2.3 Multi-Purpose Prepaid Card

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Prepaid Cards Market Growth Rate by Application: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 General-Purpose Reloadable Card

1.3.3 Gift Card

1.3.4 Government Benefits/Disbursement Card

1.3.5 Incentive/Payroll Card

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Market Perspective

2.1 Global Prepaid Cards Market Size (2017-2028)

2.2 Prepaid Cards Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Prepaid Cards Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.4 Global Prepaid Cards Market Size Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

2.5 Global Top Prepaid Cards Countries Ranking by Market Size

1.To study and analyze the global Prepaid cards consumption (value) by key regions/countries, product type and application

2.To understand the structure of Prepaid cards market by identifying its various sub segments.

3.Focuses on the key global Prepaid cards manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

4.To analyze the Prepaid cards with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

5.To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

6.To project the consumption of Prepaid cards submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

7.To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

8.To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

