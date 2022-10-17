The Global Automotive Steel Wheels Market is expected to grow by 33.92 mn units during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 2.79% during the forecast period

New York, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Steel Wheels Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04877126/?utm_source=GNW

79% during the forecast period. Our report on the automotive steel wheels market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth of the automotive industry in emerging economies, low development costs, the advantages of steel wheels, and the rise in sales of EVs.

The automotive steel wheels market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The automotive steel wheels market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Passenger cars

• LCVs

• M and HCVs



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the advent of carbon fiber alloy wheels as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive steel wheels market growth during the next few years. Also, the development of ultra-lightweight steel wheels for CVs and the incorporation of advanced manufacturing technologies for high-strength steel wheels by vendors will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the automotive steel wheels market covers the following areas:

• Automotive steel wheels market sizing

• Automotive steel wheels market forecast

• Automotive steel wheels market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive steel wheels market vendors that include Accuride Corp., ALCAR HOLDING GMBH, Automotive Wheels Ltd., BBS GmbH, Bharat Wheel Pvt. Ltd., Central Motor Wheel of America Inc., CLN Coils Lamiere Nastri Spa, ENKEI WHEELS INDIA Ltd., Fastco Canada, Jantsa Jant Sanayi ve Tic AS, JS Wheels, Klassic Wheels Ltd., MAXION Wheels, RONAL AG, STARCO Europe AS, Steel Strips Wheels Ltd., The Carlstar Group LLC, thyssenkrupp AG, Topy Industries Ltd., and WIL Car Wheels Ltd. Also, the automotive steel wheels market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

