The Global Business Accounting Software Market is expected to grow by $2.33 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.14% during the forecast period

14% during the forecast period. Our report on the business accounting software market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increased regulatory compliance to protect customer data from breach, a high focus on sustainability using green IT, and an increased need to improve the agility of accounting.

The business accounting software market analysis includes the deployment segment and geographic landscape.



The business accounting software market is segmented as below:

By Deployment

• Cloud-based

• On-premises



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the emergence of business accounting mobile applications as one of the prime reasons driving the business accounting software market growth during the next few years. Also, the introduction of optical character recognition (OCR) and increasing integration of business accounting software with big data will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the business accounting software market covers the following areas:

• Business accounting software market sizing

• Business accounting software market forecast

• Business accounting software market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading business accounting software market vendors that include 2NDSITE Inc, Deltek Inc., Expensify Inc., FinancialForce.com Inc, Gridlex Inc, H and R Block Inc, Intuit Inc., Kashoo, Microsoft Corp., NatWest Group plc, Oracle Corp., Priority Software Ltd, Red Wing Software Inc, Rydoo NV, Sage Group Plc, SAP SE, ScaleFactor Inc, Xero Ltd, ZipBooks, and Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd. Also, the business accounting software market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

