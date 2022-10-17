Allied Announces October 2022 Distribution

TORONTO, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Properties REIT (“Allied”) (TSX:AP.UN) announced today that the Trustees of Allied have declared a distribution of $0.1458 per unit for the month of October 2022, representing $1.75 per unit on an annualized basis. The distribution will be payable on November 15, 2022, to unitholders of record as at October 31, 2022.



About Allied

Allied is a leading operator of distinctive urban workspace in Canada’s major cities and network-dense UDC space in Toronto. Allied’s mission is to provide knowledge-based organizations with workspace and UDC space that is sustainable and conducive to human wellness, creativity, connectivity and diversity. Allied’s vision is to make a continuous contribution to cities and culture that elevates and inspires the humanity in all people.

