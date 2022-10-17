Human Augmentation Market to grow US$ 1,100 Bn between 2022 and 2032 – Persistence Market Research

New York, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global human augmentation market is likely to increase from a growth of US$ 160 Bn in 2022 to US$ 1,100 Bn by the end of 2032. The industry is expected to surge ahead at a noteworthy CAGR of 21.2% through 2032, with North America leading the growth of the global market.



“Increased Demand for Augmentation Products and Improved Economy in North America”

Among six regional areas, where the human augmentation market is spread, North America is likely to dominate in the coming years. There is a noticeable increase in the demand for augmentation products across the region. In addition, an improved regional economy and technological advancements that are taking place in medical wearable products are also predicted to bolster growth opportunities in the market.

The U.S., among other regional countries, is likely to hold the largest share in the regional market and it is further followed by Canada. The U.K., France, and Germany are the key nations from the European region that are predicted to stimulate novel demand opportunities in the regional market.

Human Augmentation Overview

Human augmentation is a very soft and ductile metal that oxidizes very easily in human augmentation, also known as Human 2.0, refers to technologies that are used for bringing physical improvement in the integral parts of the human body. Technological advancements in IT have led to the introduction of a greater variety of implants and other technologies, which are used for human augmentation. In addition, genetically engineered human technologies also play an important role in the treatment of various diseases and disabilities.

Human Augmentation Industry Research by Category

By Product Type:

Wearable Augmentation Products

In-built Augmentation Products

By Functionality:

Body-worn

Non-body-worn

By Application:

Healthcare

Defense

Industrial





Key Market Players

Major companies operating in this market are Second Sight Medical Products, Inc., B-Temia Inc., Vuzix Corporation, Braingate Company, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc., Rewalk Robotics Ltd., Google Inc., Raytheon Company, and Magic Leap, Inc.

