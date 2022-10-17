New York, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Mexican Connected Truck Telematics Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06346909/?utm_source=GNW





However, the need for advanced solutions, such as AI-controlled video cameras, is increasing and making the market more sophisticated, particularly for large fleets.



Other solutions related to vehicle management and safety and security are also being requested.



In addition to innovative technology, drivers for this market include partnerships between OEMs and TSPs.



In 2021, telematics units in the Mexican market were estimated at 1.01 million, and they were used in a wide range of segments—from agriculture and oil and gas to retail and delivery services, healthcare, food and beverage, and automotive.



The key telematics service providers covered in this study include Copiloto Satelital, Encontrack, Omnitracks, Sitrack, and Tecnomotum.



Other notable OEMs include Volvo, Scania, MAN/Volkswagen, Freightliner, Kenworth, and International Navistar.



The market is heavily fragmented, with companies specializing in specific solutions.



The study provides meaningful insights for telematics providers (OEMs and TSPs) wishing to explore this growing and competitive market.

