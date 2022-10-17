Trademark Factory® is launching its 2022 Halloween Campaign – Two Trademark Registrations for the Price of One.

Vancouver, BC, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Banish the Pirates and Ghouls

The scariest thing for an entrepreneur is to have their hard work and brand reputation stolen or degraded.

Trademark Factory® makes it frighteningly easy to gain real protection with trademark registration.

Navigating the bureaucratic maze and understanding the many obstacles the trademark process presents is a challenge beyond the capabilities of most entrepreneurs.

Aside from lacking the necessary expertise and legal background, the critical time requirements of trademark filing present a significant obstacle to the reality of starting or running a business.

The Benefit of Multiple Trademarks

The cost and effort of trademark registration can be daunting for a new business. Typically, the focus is on the business name, neglecting trademarks for intellectual property and marketing elements which can be equally critical to their success.

For example:

All Logo Art

Taglines

Slogans

Product Names

Collections

With our scary-easy flat rate guarantee, savvy entrepreneurs appreciate the significant savings in time and money they can achieve by taking advantage of Trademark Factory®’s team of professional trademark attorneys and specialized staff.

What We Guarantee

Entrepreneurs can avoid all of the challenges and most of the effort involved in trademark registration because we take care of everything.

From the exhaustive name search to responding to Office Actions and guiding their application to success, Trademark Factory® does it all.

We guarantee the trademark availability of the name and the ultimate registration approval by the USTPO, or the client gets a full refund.

Adding Value and Saving Money

Trademark Factory®’s 2022 Halloween 2 for 1** offer cancels the impact of today’s record-high inflation, saving significant cash for growing businesses.

We will do the work to ensure their trademark application is successful, providing significant protection as they build their brand.

Resources

You can learn more about this special event here.

About Trademark Factory®

Established in 2011 by intellectual property attorney Andrei Mincov after 24 years of international trademark experience, Trademark Factory® boasts a well-deserved reputation of success and integrity.

With the only all-inclusive, 100% money-back guarantee flat-rate trademarking service worldwide, Trademark Factory® clients always know their trademark registration budget upfront.

** For trademarks under the same business only

©2011–2022 Trademark Factory®

Trademark Factory International Inc.

300-1055 W. Hastings St., Vancouver, BC, V6E2E9, Canada

Trademark Factory Global - FZCO

#101 - IFZA Dubai - Building A2, Dubai, UAE

Call us at +1 844.TM.FACTORY (844.863.2286)

Attachment