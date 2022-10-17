Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 41 2022

English Danish

On 27 December 2021, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 10 of 21 December 2021. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 350 million during the period 27 December 2021 to 30 December 2022.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of shares Average price Amount Accumulated until 7/10/2022 457,306 535.54 244,904,949 Monday, 10 October 2022 6,199 456.03 2,826,929 Tuesday, 11 October 2022 238 452.00 107,576 Wednesday, 12 October 2022 400 451.00 180,400 Thursday, 13 October 2022 0 450.69 1,553,989 Friday, 14 October 2022 0 - - In the period 10/10/2022 - 14/10/2022 10,285 453.95 4,668,894 Accumulated 27/12/2021 - 14/10/2022 467,591 533.74 249,573,844 Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,988,315 treasury shares corresponding to 7.80% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Wisborg, Chairman

Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, +45 8611 2222

Attachments