Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 41 2022

On 27 December 2021, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 10 of 21 December 2021. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 350 million during the period 27 December 2021 to 30 December 2022.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading dayNo. of sharesAverage priceAmount  
Accumulated until 7/10/2022457,306535.54244,904,949  
Monday, 10 October 20226,199456.032,826,929  
Tuesday, 11 October 2022238452.00107,576  
Wednesday, 12 October 2022400451.00180,400  
Thursday, 13 October 20220450.691,553,989  
Friday, 14 October 20220--  
In the period 10/10/2022 - 14/10/202210,285453.954,668,894  
Accumulated 27/12/2021 - 14/10/2022467,591533.74249,573,844  
      
Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,988,315 treasury shares corresponding to 7.80% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.  
  

