Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 41 2022

On 27 December 2021, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 10 of 21 December 2021. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 350 million during the period 27 December 2021 to 30 December 2022.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
|Trading day
|No. of shares
|Average price
|Amount
|Accumulated until 7/10/2022
|457,306
|535.54
|244,904,949
|Monday, 10 October 2022
|6,199
|456.03
|2,826,929
|Tuesday, 11 October 2022
|238
|452.00
|107,576
|Wednesday, 12 October 2022
|400
|451.00
|180,400
|Thursday, 13 October 2022
|0
|450.69
|1,553,989
|Friday, 14 October 2022
|0
|-
|-
|In the period 10/10/2022 - 14/10/2022
|10,285
|453.95
|4,668,894
|Accumulated 27/12/2021 - 14/10/2022
|467,591
|533.74
|249,573,844
|Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,988,315 treasury shares corresponding to 7.80% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, +45 8611 2222
