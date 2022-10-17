Zojirushi and Hello Kitty(R) Get Countertop Cozy

TORRANCE, Calif., Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zojirushi, a premier manufacturer of premium kitchen electrics, and global lifestyle brand Sanrio®, announces the release of a new Hello Kitty® branded Micom Water Boiler & Warmer (CD-WCC30KT). Zojirushi's water boilers are a convenient kitchen counter appliance that allows users to have hot water at the ready and Hello Kitty by their side. Available in a 3-liter capacity, this supercute boiler features Hello Kitty® in gold to match the previously released rice cooker and is available online at shop.zojirushi.com and other retailers on Oct. 17, 2022 for a MSRP of $183.00.

Water boilers differ from electric kettles in that they hold a larger supply of water, and they do not shut off once water boils. Having hot water readily available is the perfect solution to quenching thirst and staying healthy. According to the Tea Association's Fact Sheet, research suggests that drinking 3 to 5 cups of certain varieties of tea per day can offer significant health benefits. See https://www.teausa.com/teausa/images/TeaCouncil-ResearchDoc-2015.pdf for more info on tea consumption.

The Micom Water Boiler & Warmer is ideal for use in the home or office, making tea, instant coffee, hot chocolate, instant soups, sauces and practical applications like blanching vegetables, or warming baby bottles. Features of this model include a micro-computerized temperature control system that maintains four hot water temperatures: 160ºF, 175ºF, 195ºF, or 208ºF. There is also a Quick Temp mode that heats the water to the selected keep warm temperature without reaching a boil, saving time and energy. In addition, an energy saving timer function automatically turns on the boiler at a set time to save electricity. The wide window water level gauge allows users to easily see when they need to refill, and the LCD panel displays the current water temperature. This model also has a Café Drip dispensing mode for slow water dispensing and boasts a safety auto shut-off that automatically turns off the boiler when empty, preventing over-heating of the unit.

The Limited Edition is exclusive to the U.S. and Canada with a Hello Kitty® pattern designed specifically for Zojirushi.

About Sanrio®

Sanrio is the global lifestyle brand best known for pop icon Hello Kitty®, and home to many other beloved character brands including Chococat™, My Melody™, Badtz-maru™, Keroppi™, Gudetama™ and Aggretsuko™. Sanrio was founded on the "Small Gift, Big Smile®" philosophy - that a small gift can bring happiness and friendship to people of all ages. Since 1960, this philosophy has served as the inspiration to offer quality products, services and activities that inspire unique consumer experiences across the world. Today, Sanrio's legendary breadth of products are available in over 130 countries and in retail locations including department, specialty, national chain retailers and Sanrio boutique stores. To learn more about Sanrio, please visit www.sanrio.com and follow @sanrio and @hellokitty on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, Pinterest and subscribe to the Hello Kitty and Friends YouTube Channel.

About Zojirushi

In 2018, Zojirushi celebrated its 100th anniversary, and a century of products designed to improve customers' quality of life—bringing comfort, ease, vitality and affluence to people around the world. Zojirushi was established in 1918 as a producer of hand-blown vacuum bottles and has been a world leader in thermal products ever since. The Zojirushi line was expanded to include a wide range of stainless-steel vacuum bottles, rice cookers, bread makers, Air Pot® beverage dispensers, thermal serving carafes, specialty cookware, small electrics, restaurant equipment, and other products. Striving to remain faithful to the principles that embodied the company's first 100 years, and the reputation of quality and durability it earned them, Zojirushi looks forward to a future of continued innovation and inspired design.

