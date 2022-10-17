Intend™ Announces Strategic Partnership With Exer Urgent Care Helping to Streamline and Simplify Patient Management

FULLERTON, Calif., Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intend™, a patient centric healthcare management software provider, today announced a strategic business partnership with Exer Urgent Care. The partnership brings Intend's patient-focused user interface platform to Exer's 29 locations throughout Southern California, helping the urgent care provider simplify and enhance patient access to care and information before and after their visit.

"We are looking forward to helping Exer Urgent Care execute on their expansion and digital transformation plans. Exer is truly a professionally run healthcare organization and we are honored that they have entrusted Intend with such an important aspect of the medical services they provide to the community," said Intend President Eric Kupferberg.

Exer is staffed by ER-trained doctors and medical professionals providing convenient, affordable and high-quality medical care at a fraction of the cost of an ER. Exer also offers more comprehensive medical services than traditional walk-in clinics, including x-ray, labs, diagnostics and more. Exer features an in-house PCR lab with COVID-19 rapid test (antigen) results available by end of day and PCR test results available by end of next day.

"As Southern California's fastest-growing urgent care provider, we've chosen Intend's premier software platform to help us streamline patient management as we continue to expand and reimagine local urgent care," said Exer Urgent Care CEO Rob Mahan. "Exer Urgent Care is committed to innovating and improving the patient experience, constantly implementing new technologies to better serve the community-and Intend is yet another example."

For more information on Intend, please visit Intend.io. For more information about Exer Urgent Care visit ExerUrgentCare.com, and for a full list of the 29 Exer clinic locations visit exerurgentcare.com/locations.

ABOUT EXER URGENT CARE

With 29 Southern California locations, Exer Urgent Care is designed to get you better. With the peace of mind that comes from easy access to ER doctors and medical professionals, Exer services a whole range of minor-to-major healthcare needs in a convenient, high-quality and affordable environment. With an in-house PRC lab featuring next day COVID-19 testing results, x-ray, on-site pharmacy and more, Exer can treat 80 percent of the cases seen in an ER for a fraction of the cost. Exer believes healthier people make for healthier communities. Exer is here to make healthcare work better, feel better—and deliver better results—for everyone. Now let's get you better. For more information on Exer Urgent Care, visit ExerUrgentCare.com.

ABOUT INTEND

Intend delivers frictionless scheduling, billing, reporting and patient communication to health care providers nationwide. Since 2020, the Intend software platform has processed over 5 million medical procedures at over 5,000 client accounts for millions of patients. The company's customizable SaaS solutions provides easy of use for both patient and provider, with a focus on:

Access anywhere mobile friendly interface

Online appointment scheduling with patient and client account portals

Flexible integrations to LIS, billing, state and federal government agencies

Automated reporting and patient follow-up

Intend partners with pharmacies, urgent care providers, labs, and physician offices to enhance business function while delivering superior patient care. For more information, visit Intend.io.

Contact Information:

Public Relations

exer@thebrandamp.com

949-394-1454



Public Relations

info@intend.io

844-468-3631



