Solomon Partners Enters Industrials Investment Banking with Hiring of Larry Gelwix

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solomon Partners, a leading financial advisory firm and independently operated affiliate of Natixis, has entered into Industrials investment banking with the hiring of Larry Gelwix who joins the firm as a Partner to lead the development of Solomon’s newest sector. The launch of Solomon’s Industrials practice is part of the firm’s mission to strategically expand and diversify the firm.



Mr. Gelwix brings more than 16 years of investment banking experience to Solomon Partners. He specializes in advising clients in the industrial, aerospace and defense and aviation services sectors. Mr. Gelwix previously worked at Greenhill & Co. for 14 years where he served as a Managing Director and Co-Head of Industrials. Earlier in his career he worked at Lehman Brothers focusing on M&A and corporate finance transactions. He also has experience working in the commercial aerospace industry.

Industrials is the second vertical Solomon Partners has unveiled this month. On October 3rd, the firm announced its planned foray into Software, Data and Analytics. When it formed a partnership with Natixis in 2016, the firm employed 35 bankers serving two sectors. Today, Solomon Partners has more than 150 bankers across 10 sectors and 16 industry verticals with further growth planned.

“We are seeking to recruit bankers that are recognized as experts in their fields to lead our advisory practices,” said Marc Cooper, CEO of Solomon Partners. “Larry, with his in-depth industry expertise and experience, is well-respected in the Industrials field and uniquely suited to lead the development of Solomon’s new Industrials group.”

Mr. Gelwix said, “There is great symmetry in my aim to provide best-in-class financial advice to the clients I am fortunate to work with and Solomon Partners’ mission of providing unmatched industry knowledge in the industries it covers. I have been impressed by Solomon’s client-centric mindset and its ability to expand into new verticals rapidly and successfully in a short period. I’m looking forward to helping Solomon build the leading platform serving industrial clients.”

Mr. Gelwix has advised on several key sector transactions across the industrial universe, including in aerospace and defense; aviation services and transportation; automotive; building products; capital goods and electrical equipment; government services; industrial services; industrial technology; metals and materials; and packaging.

Mr. Gelwix earned an MBA from the Booth School of Business at the University of Chicago and holds an Honors BS in Economics from the University of Utah.

About Solomon Partners

Founded in 1989, Solomon Partners, previously known as PJ SOLOMON, is a leading financial advisory firm with a legacy as one of the oldest independent investment banks. Our difference is unmatched industry knowledge in the sectors we cover, creating superior value with unrivaled wisdom for our clients. We advise clients on mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, recapitalizations, capital markets solutions and activism defense across a range of industries. Solomon Partners is an independently operated affiliate of Natixis, part of Groupe BPCE. For further information, visit solomonpartners.com.

