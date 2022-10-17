Healthcare ERP Market | Cloud Computing Technologies Dictating Industry Expansion - Here's Why | TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. – In 2020, the healthcare ERP market value was registered at US$ 4.8 Bn. The global market is anticipated to develop at 6.5% CAGR during the forecast period, from 2021 to 2031. By 2031, the global healthcare ERP market size is projected to touch value of US$ 9.6 Bn. Healthcare enterprise resource planning (ERP) is now an essential component in the global healthcare system as there are several benefits of healthcare ERP market. The need for these solutions to reduce operational costs and enhance patient outcomes is being driven by the rise in the use of ERP systems by healthcare professionals.

Many healthcare institutions, including emergency rooms, hospitals, and clinics, are looking at how to apply ERP to increase operational effectiveness. With regard to correct key performance indicator (KPI) data, back-end operations streamlining, and cost optimization, these developments are expected to drive expansion of the global healthcare ERP market. Players in the global healthcare business have been able to revamp their IT systems due to the incorporation of ERP with the infrastructure for healthcare IT in developing countries.

Key Findings of Market Report

The rising smart software system usage and digitalization of the healthcare industry globally are expected to propel the global market for healthcare ERP. Digital technologies and cloud-based software solutions are being accepted more widely by surgeons, physicians, and other medical professionals in Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and India.





Another factor influencing market development is the booming medical tourism for affordable treatments in Malaysian hospitals. Clinical trials that involve many states and more nations are more common, which is expected to offer hope for accelerating the uptake of cloud-based software.





Healthcare institutions throughout the world are becoming more aware of value-based care and the need to improve patient experience. Healthcare ERP is crucial due to technological innovations including AI and surgical robots for treating patients' neurological problems.





Global Healthcare ERP Market: Growth Drivers

As small and medium-sized firms increasingly use ERP systems, there is a greater desire for these systems to reduce operational costs and enhance functional outcomes. Additionally, ERP systems for accounting, inventory management, point-of-sale profiles, procurement, and also selling have begun to be adopted by laboratories and pharmacies.





The market in North America is expected to be driven by increasing need for cutting-edge technology solutions amongst clinicians and healthcare experts to provide patients with high quality treatment. It is also expected to assist in reduced operational expenses and deletion of data silos for back-end operations. The regional market is likely to be driven by a rapidly growing and strong healthcare system and escalating demand for advanced technical solutions. This region is expected to account for a considerable healthcare ERP market share.





Global Healthcare ERP Market: Key Competitors

Medical Information Technology, Inc.

Allscripts Healthcare, LLC

The HCI Group

Focus Softnet Pvt. Ltd.

Infosys Limited

Sage Group plc

SAP SE





Global Healthcare ERP Market: Segmentation

Offering

Solutions

Services

Application

Inventory & Material Management

Supply Chain & Logistics Management

Patient Relationship Management

Finance & Billing

Others





End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Long & Short Term Facilities

Others

