The Rise In Cyberattacks On Websites Is Expected To Propel The Growth Of The DDoS Protection And Mitigation Market As Per The Business Research Company's DDoS Protection And Mitigation Global Market Report 2022

LONDON, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the DDoS protection and mitigation market, increasing cyberattacks on websites are expected to propel the growth of the DDoS protection and mitigation market going forward. Cyberattacks are deliberate and malicious attempts by individuals or organizations that breach the information system of another individual to disrupt the network. DDoS protection and mitigation helps protect a server or network that is targeted by a DDoS (distributed denial-of-service) attack, as a result, increasing cyber-attacks increase the demand for DDoS protection and mitigation. For instance, in February 2022, according to an article published by Fortune, a US-based business magazine, there has been a 105% surge in ransomware cyberattacks 2021. Therefore, the increasing cyberattacks are driving the DDoS protection and mitigation market growth.



The global DDoS protection and mitigation market size is expected to grow from $3.21 billion in 2021 to $3.73 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.3%. The global Ddos protection and mitigation market size is expected to grow to $6.81 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.2%.

Technological advancements are a key trend in the DDoS protection and mitigation market. Major companies operating in the DDoS protection and mitigation market are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position. For instance, in 2021, Mazebolt Technology, Israel-based DDoS protection and mitigation, and cybersecurity company launched its new product which is the world’s first DDoS risk assessment product named the MazeBolt Radar. Radar is a patented technology that provides DDoS protection through DDoS simulations on live production without any downtime. This technology maintains DDoS mitigation without any disruptions and downtime.

Major players in the ddos protection and mitigation market are Netscout Systems Inc, Akamai Technologies Inc, Radware Inc, Fortinet, Link11, Imperva, Cloudflare Inc, Corero Network Security Inc., A10 Networks, Neustar Inc., DOSarrest Internet Security, Flowmon Networks, Allot, Sucuri, NSFOCUS, and Lumens Technologies Inc (Centurylink).

The global DDoS protection and mitigation market is segmented by component into hardware solution, software solution, services; by deployment into on-premise, cloud; by organization size into small and medium enterprises, large enterprises; by application into network security, endpoint security, application security, database security; by end-user into IT and telecom, government, education, other end-users.

North America was the largest region in the DDoS protection and mitigation market in 2021. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global DDoS protection and mitigation market report during the forecast period. The regions covered in global DDoS protection and mitigation market research report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

