The Digestive Health Supplements Market Is Set To Grow At A More Than 9% Rate Due To Rising Cases Of Digestive Diseases As Per The Business Research Company's Digestive Health Supplements Global Market Report 2022

LONDON, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the digestive health supplements market, the rising prevalence of digestive diseases is expected to propel the growth of the digestive health supplement market going forward. A digestive disease is any health problem that affects the digestive tract. These problems can range from mild to severe. Digestive health supplement like probiotics, prebiotics, and enzymes, helps in digestive problems like diarrhea, constipation, inflammatory bowel disease, irritable bowel disease, urinary tract infection, and other gastrointestinal-related digestive problems. For instance, according to the International Foundation for Gastrointestinal Disorders, irritable bowel syndrome is the most common functional GI disorder with a prevalence rate of 10–15% globally. Additionally, it is one of the most common conditions that require a visit to a doctor. Thus, the rising prevalence of digestive diseases will increase sales and awareness of digestive health supplements, thereby, driving the growth of the digestive health supplement market.



Request for a sample of the global digestive health supplements market report

The global digestive health supplements market size is expected to grow from $12.74 billion in 2021 to $13.97 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The digestive health supplements market is expected to grow to $20.13 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%.

Product innovation is gaining popularity among the digestive health supplements market trends. Major companies operating in the market are introducing technological innovations such as new ingredients and exploring innovative administration forms to cater to the needs of various age groups to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in April 2021, Bausch Health Companies Inc., a US-based pharmaceutical company, launched a unique proprietary blend of five probiotic strains ingredients, ENVIVE, an over-the-counter probiotic supplement that is formulated to strengthen and protect the digestive system.

Major players in the digestive health supplements market are Amway Corp, Bayer AG, Pfizer Inc, NOW Foods, Alimentary Health Limited, Nestle, Nutricia, Lonza, Nature’s Bounty, Garden of Life, Zenwise, OLLY Public Benefit Corporation, BASF SE, Herbalife International, and GlaxoSmithKline PLC.

The global digestive health supplements market analysis is segmented by product into prebiotics, probiotics, enzymes, fulvic acid, other product; by form into capsules, tablets, powders, liquids, other form; by distribution channel into supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience store, specialty store, pharmacies, e-commerce, other distribution channels.

North America was the largest region in the digestive health supplements market in 2021. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in digestive health supplements market research report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Digestive Health Supplements Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide digestive health supplements market forecast size and growth, digestive health supplements market segments and geographies, digestive health supplements market trends, digestive health supplements market drivers and restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Not the market you are looking for? Check out some similar market intelligence reports:

Wellness Supplements Global Market Report 2022 – By Product Type (Dietary Supplements, Vitamin, Mineral, Protein, Herbal), By Functional Food And Beverages (Omega Fatty Acids Fortified Food, Probiotic Fortified Food, Branded Iodinated Salt, Branded Wheat Flour, Energy Drinks, Sports Drinks), By Application (Home Care, Hospital, Chemical) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Probiotics Dietary Supplements Global Market Report 2022 – By Source (Yeast, Bacteria), By Form (Capsules, Chewables And Gummies, Powders, Tablets And Softgels, Other Forms), By Distribution Channel (Business To Business, Business To Consumer), By Application (Infant Formula, Food Supplement, Specialty Nutrients, Nutritional Supplements), By End Use (Human Probiotics, Animal Probiotics) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Herbal Supplements Global Market Report 2022 – By Form (Tablets, Capsules, Liquid, Powder And Granules, Soft Gels), By Sources (Leaves, Fruits, Roots, Vegetables, Barks), By Application (Food And Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care), By Distribution (Store Based, Non-Store Based) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.







