SmartCentres REIT Announces Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

TORONTO, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (“SmartCentres”) (TSX:SRU.UN) announced today its appointment of Mr. Peter Slan as Chief Financial Officer, effective October 24, 2022.



Peter Slan has been in real estate finance and banking for over 29 years through his various roles prior to Scotiabank and Ernst & Young LLP. Mr. Slan joined the Real Estate Investment Banking group at Scotiabank in 1998. He spent 12 years in Investment Banking and Equity Capital Markets, including both REITs and other investment trusts. He spent six years as Scotiabank’s Senior Vice President of Finance, with responsibilities for Investor Relations, Sarbanes-Oxley and other areas. Most recently, he served as Vice Chair of Scotiabank’s Global Wealth Management business. Prior to Bank of Nova Scotia, Mr. Slan worked for Ernst & Young LLP as a Chartered Professional Accountant focusing primarily on real estate clients. In additional to being a CPA, Mr. Slan also holds an MBA degree from the Rotman School of Management at the University of Toronto.

“We are pleased to welcome Peter to SmartCentres and confident that he will add value to our organization,” noted Mitchell Goldhar, Executive Chairman and CEO of SmartCentres.

“I am delighted to be joining a first-class organization like SmartCentres,” said Mr. Slan. “SmartCentres is one of those rare organizations that has kept its entrepreneurial roots while maintaining strong institutional disciplines. I am excited to participate in the next phase of the company’s growth,” added Mr. Slan.

About SmartCentres

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada’s largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class portfolio featuring 174 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $11.7 billion in assets and owns 34.7 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail and first-class office space with an occupancy of 97.6%.

