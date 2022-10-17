English French

Nanterre, October 17th, 2022

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

From October 10th to October 14th, 2022

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 12, 2022 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from October 10th to October 14th, 2022 :

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code) VINCI 10/10/2022 FR0000125486 45000 82,80480 XPAR VINCI 11/10/2022 FR0000125486 35000 83,80950 XPAR VINCI 12/10/2022 FR0000125486 45000 82,85250 XPAR VINCI 13/10/2022 FR0000125486 45000 83,00360 XPAR VINCI 14/10/2022 FR0000125486 35000 84,73660 XPAR TOTAL 205 000 83,3603

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website : https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm

