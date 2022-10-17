Disclosure of transactions in own shares from October 10th to October 14th, 2022

Nanterre, FRANCE

                

        Nanterre, October 17th, 2022

                                          

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

From October 10th to October 14th, 2022

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 12, 2022 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from October 10th to October 14th, 2022 :

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s nameDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in EuroMarket (MIC code)
VINCI10/10/2022FR00001254864500082,80480XPAR
VINCI11/10/2022FR00001254863500083,80950XPAR
VINCI12/10/2022FR00001254864500082,85250XPAR
VINCI13/10/2022FR00001254864500083,00360XPAR
VINCI14/10/2022FR00001254863500084,73660XPAR
      
  TOTAL 205 000 83,3603 

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website : https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm

