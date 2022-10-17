English French

COFACE SA: Disclosure of trading in own shares (excluding the liquidity agreement) made between 10 and 14 October 2022

Paris, 17 October 2022 – 17.45

Pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse1

The main features of the 2022-2023 Share Buyback Program have been published on the Company’s website (http://www.coface.com/Investors/Disclosure-requirements, under “Own share transactions”) and are also described in the 2021 Universal Registration Document.

buyback Total 10/10/2022 4,530 10.4738 € 47,446 XPAR LTIP 4,530 10.4738 € 47,446 € Total 11/10/2022 4,530 10.3133 € 46,719 XPAR LTIP 4,530 10.3133 € 46,719 € Total 12/10/2022 4,339 10.2719 € 44,570 XPAR LTIP 154 10.3000 € 1,586 TQEX 37 10.3000 € 381 CEUX 4,530 10.2731 € 46,537 € Total 13/10/2022 4,017 10.3219 € 41,463 XPAR LTIP 217 10.3600 € 2,248 TQEX 306 10.2800 € 3,146 AQEU 4,540 10.3209 € 46,857 € Total 14/10/2022 4,540 10.7354 € 48,739 XPAR LTIP 4,540 10.7354 € 48,739 € Total 10/10/2022 - 14/10/2022 22,670 10.4234 € 236,299 € LTIP





buyback 10/10/2022 Purchase 270 10.3900 € 2,805.30 € XPAR LTIP 10/10/2022 Purchase 644 10.5200 € 6,774.88 € XPAR LTIP 10/10/2022 Purchase 676 10.4700 € 7,077.72 € XPAR LTIP 10/10/2022 Purchase 598 10.4900 € 6,273.02 € XPAR LTIP 10/10/2022 Purchase 584 10.4900 € 6,126.16 € XPAR LTIP 10/10/2022 Purchase 439 10.4400 € 4,583.16 € XPAR LTIP 10/10/2022 Purchase 650 10.4400 € 6,786.00 € XPAR LTIP 10/10/2022 Purchase 335 10.4800 € 3,510.80 € XPAR LTIP 10/10/2022 Purchase 119 10.5200 € 1,251.88 € XPAR LTIP 10/10/2022 Purchase 126 10.5000 € 1,323.00 € XPAR LTIP 10/10/2022 Purchase 72 10.5000 € 756.00 € XPAR LTIP 10/10/2022 Purchase 17 10.5000 € 178.50 € XPAR LTIP 11/10/2022 Purchase 391 10.3900 € 4,062.49 € XPAR LTIP 11/10/2022 Purchase 500 10.2500 € 5,125.00 € XPAR LTIP 11/10/2022 Purchase 104 10.2500 € 1,066.00 € XPAR LTIP 11/10/2022 Purchase 547 10.2600 € 5,612.22 € XPAR LTIP 11/10/2022 Purchase 118 10.2700 € 1,211.86 € XPAR LTIP 11/10/2022 Purchase 463 10.2700 € 4,755.01 € XPAR LTIP 11/10/2022 Purchase 565 10.3000 € 5,819.50 € XPAR LTIP 11/10/2022 Purchase 614 10.3200 € 6,336.48 € XPAR LTIP 11/10/2022 Purchase 429 10.3800 € 4,453.02 € XPAR LTIP 11/10/2022 Purchase 400 10.3400 € 4,136.00 € XPAR LTIP 11/10/2022 Purchase 169 10.3800 € 1,754.22 € XPAR LTIP 11/10/2022 Purchase 230 10.3800 € 2,387.40 € XPAR LTIP 12/10/2022 Purchase 600 10.3500 € 6,210.00 € XPAR LTIP 12/10/2022 Purchase 23 10.3500 € 238.05 € XPAR LTIP 12/10/2022 Purchase 37 10.3000 € 381.10 € CEUX LTIP 12/10/2022 Purchase 154 10.3000 € 1,586.20 € TQEX LTIP 12/10/2022 Purchase 579 10.1000 € 5,847.90 € XPAR LTIP 12/10/2022 Purchase 244 10.2300 € 2,496.12 € XPAR LTIP 12/10/2022 Purchase 300 10.2300 € 3,069.00 € XPAR LTIP 12/10/2022 Purchase 101 10.2300 € 1,033.23 € XPAR LTIP 12/10/2022 Purchase 68 10.2300 € 695.64 € XPAR LTIP 12/10/2022 Purchase 125 10.3100 € 1,288.75 € XPAR LTIP 12/10/2022 Purchase 10 10.3100 € 103.10 € XPAR LTIP 12/10/2022 Purchase 460 10.3100 € 4,742.60 € XPAR LTIP 12/10/2022 Purchase 553 10.3300 € 5,712.49 € XPAR LTIP 12/10/2022 Purchase 638 10.2800 € 6,558.64 € XPAR LTIP 12/10/2022 Purchase 449 10.2900 € 4,620.21 € XPAR LTIP 12/10/2022 Purchase 43 10.3400 € 444.62 € XPAR LTIP 12/10/2022 Purchase 146 10.3400 € 1,509.64 € XPAR LTIP 13/10/2022 Purchase 306 10.2800 € 3,145.68 € AQEU LTIP 13/10/2022 Purchase 561 10.3000 € 5,778.30 € XPAR LTIP 13/10/2022 Purchase 310 10.3500 € 3,208.50 € XPAR LTIP 13/10/2022 Purchase 400 10.3500 € 4,140.00 € XPAR LTIP 13/10/2022 Purchase 195 10.3500 € 2,018.25 € XPAR LTIP 13/10/2022 Purchase 636 10.3400 € 6,576.24 € XPAR LTIP 13/10/2022 Purchase 200 10.4000 € 2,080.00 € XPAR LTIP 13/10/2022 Purchase 200 10.4000 € 2,080.00 € XPAR LTIP 13/10/2022 Purchase 200 10.4000 € 2,080.00 € XPAR LTIP 13/10/2022 Purchase 71 10.4000 € 738.40 € XPAR LTIP 13/10/2022 Purchase 488 10.2300 € 4,992.24 € XPAR LTIP 13/10/2022 Purchase 487 10.2400 € 4,986.88 € XPAR LTIP 13/10/2022 Purchase 269 10.3500 € 2,784.15 € XPAR LTIP 13/10/2022 Purchase 125 10.3600 € 1,295.00 € TQEX LTIP 13/10/2022 Purchase 92 10.3600 € 953.12 € TQEX LTIP 14/10/2022 Purchase 66 10.7500 € 709.50 € XPAR LTIP 14/10/2022 Purchase 656 10.7500 € 7,052.00 € XPAR LTIP 14/10/2022 Purchase 575 10.6800 € 6,141.00 € XPAR LTIP 14/10/2022 Purchase 31 10.7100 € 332.01 € XPAR LTIP 14/10/2022 Purchase 594 10.7100 € 6,361.74 € XPAR LTIP 14/10/2022 Purchase 636 10.7500 € 6,837.00 € XPAR LTIP 14/10/2022 Purchase 484 10.7100 € 5,183.64 € XPAR LTIP 14/10/2022 Purchase 111 10.7100 € 1,188.81 € XPAR LTIP 14/10/2022 Purchase 473 10.7700 € 5,094.21 € XPAR LTIP 14/10/2022 Purchase 457 10.8000 € 4,935.60 € XPAR LTIP 14/10/2022 Purchase 232 10.7000 € 2,482.40 € XPAR LTIP 14/10/2022 Purchase 225 10.7600 € 2,421.00 € XPAR LTIP

CONTACTS

ANALYSTS / INVESTORS

Thomas JACQUET: +33 1 49 02 12 58 – thomas.jacquet@coface.com

Benoît CHASTEL: +33 1 49 02 22 28 – benoit.chastel@coface.com

FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2021/2022

(subject to change)

9M-2022 results: 27 October 2022 (after market close)

FINANCIAL INFORMATION

This press release, as well as COFACE SA’s integral regulatory information, can be found on the Group’s website:

http://www.coface.com/Investors

For regulated information on Alternative Performance Measures (APM), please refer to our Interim Financial Report for S1-2022 and our 2021 Universal Registration Document (see part 3.7 “Key financial performance indicators”).

Regulated documents posted by COFACE SA have been secured and authenticated with the blockchain technology by Wiztrust. You can check the authenticity on the website www.wiztrust.com.









COFACE: FOR TRADE

With more than 75 years of experience and the most extensive international network, Coface is one of the leader in trade credit insurance and adjacent specialty services, including Factoring, Single Risk insurance, Bonding and Information services. Coface’s experts work to the beat of the global economy, helping ~50,000 clients build successful, growing, and dynamic businesses across the world. Coface helps companies in their credit decisions. The Group's services and solutions strengthen their ability to sell by protecting them against the risks of non-payment in their domestic and export markets. In 2021, Coface employed ~4,538 people and registered a turnover of €1.57 billion.



www.coface.com









COFACE SA is quoted in Compartment A of Euronext Paris

Code ISIN: FR0010667147 / Mnémonique : COFA





DISCLAIMER - Certain declarations featured in this press release may contain forecasts that notably relate to future events, trends, projects or targets. By nature, these forecasts include identified or unidentified risks and uncertainties, and may be affected by many factors likely to give rise to a significant discrepancy between the real results and those stated in these declarations. Please refer to chapter 5 “Main risk factors and their management within the Group” of the Coface Group's 2021 Universal Registration Document filed with AMF on 6 April 2022 under the number D.22-0244 in order to obtain a description of certain major factors, risks and uncertainties likely to influence the Coface Group's businesses. The Coface Group disclaims any intention or obligation to publish an update of these forecasts, or provide new information on future events or any other circumstance.

1 Also in pursuant to Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (and updates); Article L.225-209 and seq. of the French Commercial Code; Article L.221-3, Article L.241-1 and seq. of the General Regulation of the French Market Authority (AMF); AMF Recommendation DOC-2017-04 Guide for issuers on their own shares transactions and for stabilization measures.

