PRESS RELEASE

October 17th, 2022

Aéroports de Paris SA,

September 2022 traffic figures

Groupe ADP1 total traffic is up by +8.9 million passengers in September 2022 compared to September 2021, with 27.0 million passengers welcomed for the entire network of operated airports. It stands at 85.9% of the September 2019 group traffic.

Since the beginning of the year, Groupe ADP total traffic is up by +92.4% compared to 2021, at 204.7 million passengers, standing at 76.6% of the group traffic over the same period in 2019.

Unless otherwise indicated, the following changes are expressed in comparison with September 2021.

Regarding the Paris Aéroport:

September 2022 traffic is up by +3.4 million passengers, with 8.1 million passengers welcomed. It stands at 86.1% of the September 2019 Paris Aéroport traffic. In September 2022, Paris‑Charles de Gaulle welcomed 5.4 million passengers (+2.5 million passengers), at 78.7% of the September 2019 traffic, and Paris-Orly 2.8 million passengers (+0.9 million passengers), at 105.3% of the September 2019 traffic.

Since the beginning of the year, traffic in Paris Aéroport is up by +37.5 million passengers compared to 2021, at 63.8 million passengers, at 77.2% of the traffic over the same period in 2019.

At Paris-Charles de Gaulle, all terminals are currently open to passenger traffic except Terminal 1, under renovation. At Paris-Orly, all sectors are open.

In September 2022:

International traffic (excluding Europe, including French Overseas Territories) was up by +1.6 million passengers, at 84.6% of the September 2019 traffic. All the destinations are growing: North America +594,396 passengers, at 85.9% of the September 2019 traffic, Asia-Pacific +186,156 passengers, at 41.5% of the September 2019 traffic, Latin America +96,268 passengers, at 75.0% of the September 2019 traffic, the Middle East 231,879 passengers, at 95.1% of the September 2019 traffic, Africa 414,521 passengers, at 101.0% of the September 2019 traffic;

European traffic (excluding France) was up 1.6 million passengers, at 89.0% of the September 2019 traffic;

Traffic within mainland France was up by +179,684 passengers, at 80.9% of the September 2019 traffic;

Traffic with the French Overseas Territories (included within the international traffic) was up by +95,651 passengers, at 100.8% of the September 2019 traffic traffic.

The number of connecting passengers stood at 831,806 up by 365,124 passengers, at 77.7% of the September 2019 traffic. The connecting rate stood at 21.6% down by +0.5 point.

Regarding Groupe ADP's international platforms:

Passenger traffic at TAV Airports, 46.4%-owned by Groupe ADP, is up by +1.8 million passengers in September 2022, at 9.2 million passengers, standing at 86.3% of the September 2019 traffic. It is up by +54.9% since the beginning of the year compared to the same period in 2021, at 78.9% of traffic over the same period in 2019.

Passenger traffic at GMR Airports, 49%-owned by Groupe ADP, is up by +2.8 million passengers in September 2022, at 7.2 million passengers, standing at 86.7% of the September 2019 traffic. It is up by +87.2% since the beginning of the year compared to the same period in 2021, at 78.6% of traffic over the same period in 2019.

Passenger traffic at Amman Airport, 51%-owned by Groupe ADP, is up by +138,275 passengers in September 2022, at 696,096 passengers, standing at 92.6% of the September 2019 traffic. It is up by 89.6% since the beginning of the year compared to the same period in 2021, at 84.4% of traffic over the same period in 2019.

Passenger traffic at Santiago de Chile Airport, 45%-owned by Groupe ADP, is up by +504,901 passengers in September 2022, at 1.5 million passengers, standing at 78.2% of the September 2019 traffic. It is up by +124.4% since the beginning of the year compared to the same period in 2021, at 71.6% of traffic over the same period in 2019.

All the Group's hubs are open to commercial flights. However, local restrictions may apply, particularly to international flights at Group airports.

In the context created by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the international sanctions imposed on Russia, the group is monitoring the situation to assess its short, medium, and long-term consequences. In 2019, traffic with Ukraine and Russia amounted to 1.4% of Paris Aéroport's total traffic, as well as to 17.1%2 of TAV Airports' total traffic, at 27.9%2 of TAV Airports' international traffic. At this stage, although air traffic between Russia and Ukraine on one part, and the airports operated by Groupe ADP located in Turkey is significantly impacted3, the Group does not anticipate, in the absence of any significant change in the situation, that the consequences of the conflict will challenge its financial forecasts and traffic hypotheses for 2022 full year.

Passengers September 2022 Change 22/21

(in passengers) Jan. – Sept. 2022 % change 22/21 Last 12 months % change 22/21 Paris-CDG 5,366,347 +2,463,146 42,241,725 +162.0% 52,312,793 +173.7% Paris-Orly 2,763,035 +932,919 21,584,809 +111.9% 27,123,681 +118.3% Total Paris Aéroport 8,129,382 +3,396,065 63,826,534 +142.6% 79,436,474 +151.9% Santiago de Chile 1,521,665 +504,901 13,418,131 +124.4% 17,451,739 +129.0% Amman 696,096 +138,275 5,835,186 +89.6% 7,316,257 +113.8% New Delhi 5,071,521 +1,851,049 42,179,061 +80.5% 55,955,977 +81.0% Hyderabad 1,626,223 +601,230 13,616,595 +78.2% 17,966,196 +71.0% Cebu 481,230 +390,834 3,667,186 +384.4% 4,227,023 +367.4% Total GMR Airports 7,178,974 +2,843,113 59,462,842 +87,2% 78,149,196 +84,7% Antalya 4,400,686 +581,545 24,825,191 +52.7% 30,581,780 +61.9% Almaty 667,983 +136,687 5,186,857 +17.2% 6,865,747 +24.1% Ankara 759,530 -4,775 6,375,292 +27.3% 8,401,285 +38.0% Izmir 1,016,522 +139,912 7,604,939 +39.5% 9,828,277 +47.4% Bodrum 585,490 +110,934 3,356,201 +36.5% 3,807,388 +38.0% Gazipaşa Alanya 68,759 -14,619 559,305 +34.7% 732,262 +49.0% Medina 522,501 +379,673 4,287,604 +319.2% 5,022,898 +278.5% Tunisia 221,063 +148,781 1,199,648 +206.4% 1,332,445 +194.7% Georgia 373,173 +91,893 2,668,208 +73.3% 3,319,581 +108.4% North Macedonia 261,728 +116,494 1,811,168 +82.2% 2,208,309 +92.9% Zagreb(4) 325,339 +134,247 2,302,157 +162.3% 2,828,855 +178.1% Total TAV Airports 9,202,774 +1,820,772 60,176,570 +54.9% 74,928,827 +63.0% Other Airports 270,434 +215,992 1,995,813 +344.8% 2,173,853 +279.1% Total Groupe ADP(5) 26,999,325 +8,919,118 204,715,076 +92.4% 259,456,346 +97.4%





Aircraft Movements September 2022 Change 22/21

(in movements) Jan. – Sept. 2022 % change 22/21 Last 12 months % change 22/21 Paris-CDG 36,393 +11,165 298,593 +78.8% 381,666 +84.0% Paris-Orly 18,308 +5,338 145,036 +83.5% 184,547 +89.1% Total Paris Aéroport 54,701 +16,503 443,629 +80.3% 566,213 +85.7% Santiago de Chile 9,705 +1,962 90,880 +80.3% 118,229 +81.6% Amman 5,614 +348 51,463 +63.2% 66,529 +81.0% New Delhi 32,991 +8,199 286,018 +48.4% 382,528 +49.9% Hyderabad 12,392 +2,813 106,735 +41.0% 141,172 +36.8% Cebu 4,903 +3,930 34,134 +281.0% 39,427 +260.3% Total GMR Airports 50,286 +14,942 426,887 +53,9% 563,127 +52,5% Antalya 24,868 +4,635 147,706 +60.2% 182,811 +68.3% Almaty 5,781 +744 46,960 +13.4% 62,444 +16.6% Ankara 4,976 -1,163 44,864 +13.5% 60,712 +24.7% Izmir 6,188 +34 48,207 +29.2% 62,417 +33.1% Bodrum 3,608 +278 21,483 +29.4% 24,950 +30.9% Gazipaşa Alanya 476 -192 4,011 +15.2% 5,279 +27.8% Medina 3,446 +1,853 33,892 +162.0% 40,768 +150.4% Tunisia 1,555 +994 8,713 +146.1% 9,987 +133.6% Georgia 3,482 +452 26,372 +36.8% 33,912 +57.3% North Macedonia 2,015 +284 14,823 +32.3% 18,608 +40.3% Zagreb(4) 3,945 +544 31,483 +56.8% 41,012 +65.4% Total TAV Airports 60,340 +8,463 428,514 +44.0% 542,900 +50.3% Other Airports 2,006 +1,084 16,611 +87.8% 19,556 +72.1% Total Groupe ADP(5) 182,652 +43,302 1,457,984 +59.9% 1,876,554 +63.4%





Geographic split

Paris Aéroport (Paris-CDG and Paris-Orly) Sept. 2022

Change 22/21

(in passengers) Share of total traffic Jan. ‑ Sept. 2022 change 22/21

(in passengers) Share of total traffic France +179,684 13.6% +3,673,684 14.7% Europe +1,597,510 47.4% +18,217,140 45.7% Other International

Of which +1,618,871 39.0% +15,624,495 39.6% Africa +414,521 12.6% +4,228,132 12.4% North America +594,396 12.1% +5,344,999 11.3% Latin America +96,268 2.3% +1,294,346 2.9% Middle-East +231,879 5.2% +2,195,020 5.2% Asia-Pacific +186,156 3.0% +1,056,916 2.3% French Overseas Territories +95,651 3.7% +1,505,082 5.5% Total Paris Aéroport +3,396,065 100.0% +37,515,319 100.0%





Paris Aéroport (Paris-CDG and Paris-Orly) Sept. 2022 Change

22/21 Jan. – Sept. 2022 % change 22/21 Connecting Passengers(1) 831,806 +78.2% 6,470,239 +118.7% Connecting rate 21.6% +0.5 pt 20.4% -2.3 pts Seat load factor 84.4% +9.9 pts 81.5% +14.3 pts

(1) Departing passengers

1 Group traffic is accounted for on a like-for-like basis, restated for the following changes: the acquisitions of Delhi, Hyderbad, Mactan Cebu and Almaty airports, and the non-renewal of the technical assistance contract (TSA) for Mauritius airport.

2 Including Almaty and Zagreb airports.

3 For the 9 first months of 2022, traffic in the Turkish airports of TAV Airports was up +44.4% compared to 2021, at 78.9% at the same period in 2019. Although traffic with Russia and Ukraine represents 49.1% and 2.4% of their respective 2019 levels, totaling 4.6 million passengers, the recovery in the Turkish airports of TAV Airports is supported by other routes.

4 Groupe ADP and TAV Airports have, a shareholding of 21% and 15%, respectively, in Zagreb Airport. To be compliant with TAV Airports presentations, Zagreb Airport traffic figures are integrated into the TAV Airports group traffic figure.

5 Group traffic is accounted for on a like-for-like basis, restated for the following changes: the acquisitions of Delhi, Hyderabad, Mactan Cebu and Almaty airports, and the non-renewal of the technical assistance contract (TSA) for Mauritius airport. For the last 12-months traffic, Mauritius traffic is not taken into account. If Mauritius traffic was taken into account until December 31st, 2021, last 12-months traffic for Groupe ADP would be up by +97,5%.

