CPAP Devices Market Size is projected to reach USD 5254.51 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.4%: Straits Research

New York, United States, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices are used to treat obstructive sleep apnea disorder. The device increases the air pressure in the throat so that airways do not collapse when breathing. Rising numbers of patients with sleep apnea, obesity, and other respiratory disorders prompt the dire need for effective CPAP devices. As per the World Health Organization (WHO), globally, over 1.9 billion adults aged 18 and above were overweight in 2016. The report suggests that in 2016, more than 340 million children and adolescents aged 5–19 were overweight or obese.





Impact of COVID-19



The emergence of this pandemic has severely impacted the global economy, causing instability in the environment and supply chain. Lack of ventilators has compelled the healthcare workers to look for alternatives in order to offer respiratory treatment to patients afflicted by COVID-19, further driving the adoption of CPAP devices.Essential modifications required to convert CPAP devices to treat respiratory inadequacy have been designed to minimalize aerosolization. These factors play an significant role in boosting the continuous development of the successful airway pressure devices market. Recently, ResMedannounced plans to maximize the availability of respiratory support devices to treat COVID-19 patients.





Report Scope

The global CPAP devices market Size is projected to reach USD 5254.51 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2022 to 2030.

Regional Analysis

North America dominated the market for CPAP devices in 2019 and is expected to continue to do so during the forecast period. Strong healthcare infrastructure and major healthcare businesses who are substantially investing in R&D operations to address the rising prevalence of sleep apnea support the region.

Due to the region's quickly growing healthcare infrastructure, soaring healthcare spending, rising R&D efforts, and soaring demand for technologically advanced CPAP devices in nations like South Korea and India, Asia-Pacific is predicted to have the fastest growth in the CPAP devices market.

Key Highlights



The global CPAP devices market Size is projected to reach USD 5254.51 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2022 to 2030.

is projected to reach USD 5254.51 million by 2030 at a from 2022 to 2030. Rising demand for positive airway pressure devices for home use drives the home care settings segment growth

North America dominates the CPAP devices market as the region is backed by the presence of leading insurance providers and robust healthcare facilities.

Key Players

Medtronic Plc.

Smiths Group plc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

Hamilton Medical AG

ResMed Inc.

DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC.

3B Medical, Inc.

BMC Medical Co. Ltd.





CPAP Devices Market: Segmentation

By Product

CPAP Devices

CPAP Humidifier

CPAP Masks

Accessories

By End-User

Hospital

Clinic

Sleep Centre

Home Care Setting

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Central and South America and the Caribbean

The Middle-East and Africa



Recent Developments

In April 2019 , ResMed launched AirFit N30i, its first top-of-head-connected nasal CPAP mask across the U.S. with a newly designed nasal cradle cushion that sits under the wearer’s nose

, ResMed launched AirFit N30i, its first top-of-head-connected nasal CPAP mask across the U.S. with a newly designed nasal cradle cushion that sits under the wearer’s nose In 2016, Koninklijke Philips (the Netherlands) launched its Dream Family solution, which comprises a DreamWear mask, DreamStation PAP device, and DreamMapper patient engagement app





News Media

Home Care Sleep Screening Devices Market to Reach USD 550.17 Million by 2026 at a CAGR of 7.1%





About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

StraitsResearch is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.





