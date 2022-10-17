Probiotic Infant and Child Formula Market is estimated to grow at CAGR of 14.1%, 2021-2028 | Latest Industry Coverage by Douglas Insights

Isle of Man, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Probiotic infant and child formula is baby food engineered in conformance with the highest quality assurance standards. It is produced using specific manufacturing capabilities to ensure it provides a healthy alternative to breast milk. The milk is suitable to meet the nutritional demands of infants up to one year and toddlers up to six years of age. It is composed of numerous nutrients, including fats, proteins, carbohydrates, vitamins, and minerals. The changing market dynamics and social mindsets have surged the demand for formula milk. However, researchers, investors, and analysts need more crucial insights to make timely investment decisions. And for this purpose, Douglas Insights has now added research studies from the probiotic infant and child formula market to their comparison engine.

Market Insights

The global market for probiotics infant and child formula is estimated to grow by a compound annual growth rate of 14.1 per cent from 2022 to 2028. The forecast for the coming six years is based on multiple factors considered to be industry growth drivers.

Market Growth Drivers:

The major industry growth driver is the increasing working women population. Women including in the Asia-Pacific region, are now becoming career oriented. They prefer to resume work quickly after delivery instead of staying home full-time. Hence, products like probiotic infant and child formula are reliable for working women. They can easily alternate breast milk with formula milk while ensuring their babies get the best nutrients suitable for their body growth, brain development, and building immunity. Moreover, formula milk is easy for working women to prepare.

Studies show that China is the biggest market for infant formula. As the Chinese government scrapped its policy of one child only, women are now happy to grow their families while pursuing their careers. Therefore, women prefer to use probiotic infant and child formula to strike a balance between personal and professional life and ensure their babies get the proper nutrition.

Other market drivers for probiotics infant and child formula are rapid urbanisation, increasing growth of the middle-class population, and changing mindsets. The high disposable income of individuals in the Asia-Pacific region has also triggered probiotic infant and child formula market growth. People are now actively accepting these off-the-shelf products and using them as a reliable alternative to feed their infants. Not only have people’s income levels increased, but they are now more aware of the nutritional needs of children. Furthermore, the growing birth rate has fueled the demand for formula milk.

The probiotic infant market is segmented into four regions- North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. Industry players are focused on capturing new markets with more nutritional and innovative products. However, the primary industry constraint is that infant formula may not be equally nutritious as breast milk. Hence, World Health Organization recommends mothers breastfeed babies under six months. Comparing research reports from across the globe will be highly beneficial to analysts and industry players to better understand the market size, trends, and growth opportunities.

Probiotic infant and child formula Market Report Coverage

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 $XX Mn Market Size Projection in 2031 $XX Mn CAGR (2021-2028) 14.1% Largest Market North America Growth Drivers Increasing working women population, rapid urbanisation, increasing growth of the middle-class population, and changing mindsets Segmentation By Type(Infant Formula (0-1 Year), Growing-Up Formula (1-6 Years)) By Distribution Channel (Online, Offline) Regional Analysis North America (US, Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Europe (U.K, Germany, Italy, France, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe), APAC (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN and Rest of Asia Pacific), ME (GCC Countries, Israel, and Rest of Middle East) & Africa (South Africa, North Africa and Central Africa) Key Companies Covered Nestlé S.A.; HiPP GmbH & Company Vertrieb KG; Abbott Laboratories; Mead Johnson & Company, LLC.; and Bellamy's Organic

Segmentations

By Type

Infant Formula (0-1 Year)

Growing-Up Formula (1-6 Years)

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Key questions answered in this report

COVID 19 impact analysis on global Probiotic infant and child formula industry.

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the Probiotic infant and child formula market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

What is driving Probiotic infant and child formula market?

What are the key challenges to market growth?

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which product type segment holds a larger market share and why?

Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Probiotic infant and child formula market?

Key growth pockets on the basis of regions, types, applications, and end-users

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

Unique data points of this report

Statistics on Probiotic infant and child formula and spending worldwide

Recent trends across different regions in terms of adoption of Probiotic infant and child formula across industries

Notable developments going on in the industry

Attractive investment proposition for segments as well as geography

Comparative scenario for all the segments for years 2018 (actual) and 2031 (forecast)

