Safety Training Seminars Offers CPR, BLS, ACLS, & PALS Training Courses in Sacramento, Woodland, Davis, Elk Grove, & Roseville

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safety Training Seminars, an official American Heart Association© (AHA) Training Center, is making earning certifications in CPR, BLS, ACLS, and PALS accessible to more Californians with five conveniently located training centers across the Sacramento area.

Safety Training Seminars offers RQI training courses from 8 am to 5 pm Monday to Sunday, which provides scheduling flexibility for Sacramento medical and healthcare providers. Their state-of-the-art classroom facilities are located in:

· Davis, 1403 5th Street, Suite 4

· Elk Grove, 9075 Elk Grove Blvd., Suite 100A

· Roseville, 805 Douglas Blvd., Suite 138

· Sacramento, 2501 Capitol Ave., Suite 107

· Woodland, 725 Main St., Suite 227

Each course consists of online learning components and on-site skills testing. Students receive their certification eCard on the day of the course.

BLS CPR Provider Heartcode courses cover Basic Life Support fundamentals. These courses train participants to properly recognize various life-threatening emergencies, administer chest compressions, perform ventilation, and use AEDs. Safety Training Seminars offers the course for both initial and renewal of certifications.

ACLS Heartcode courses are offered for initial or renewal certifications. These courses cover Advanced Cardiovascular Life Support training and skills. They are especially focused on emphasizing the importance of continuous, high-quality CPR and are ideal for participants who respond to cardiopulmonary arrest scenarios or other cardiovascular emergencies.

PALS Courses offer training on Pediatric Advanced Life Support for participants seeking initial or renewal certification. The training is designed for those who respond to emergencies in infants and children and for personnel in emergency response, emergency medicine, intensive care, and critical care units.

Adult and Pediatric Heartsaver CPR and First-Aid Heartcode courses train participants how to administer CPR for infants, children, and adults. Additional topics include: chokesaving, AED use, bleeding treatment, EpiPen® administration, and more. These trainings are designed for a wide variety of participants, including teachers, childcare providers (EMSA approved), parents, supervisors, and more.

"Safety Training Seminars is committed to saving lives by giving more people access to training to learn critical skills that help them respond appropriately in various emergency situations," said Laura Seidel, owner of Safety Training Seminars. "Our five Sacramento area locations, paired with our everyday training schedule and affordable pricing, help us deliver on this commitment."

Safety Training Seminars is a woman-owned business offering essential lifesaving training and certification courses since 1989. Programs include CPR, First-aid, BLS, ACLS, PALS, NRP, and EMSA childcare classes. With over 30 locations throughout Northern California, Safety Training Seminars is committed to offering affordable, flexible training in comfortable classrooms outfitted with today's cutting-edge training resources and tools. To learn more, visit www.bayareacpr.org.

