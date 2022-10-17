Global Automotive Power Window Market Size to grow USD 16.63 Billion by 2030 | CAGR of 4.1%; Spherical Insights & Consulting

New York, United States, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Automatic Power Windows Market Size was projected to reach USD 12.13 billion in 2021. From 2022 to 2029, the market is projected to grow at a 4.1% CAGR, from USD 12.54 billion in 2022 to USD 16.63 billion. as per the latest research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting. Asia Pacific dominated the global automotive power window market share with a market size of USD 6.02 billion in 2021 and is expected to retain its position throughout the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact on the Automatic Power Window Market.

According to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA), the manufacturing of cars decreased globally by 5% in 2019. Even yet, sales unexpectedly increased in the second half of 2020. OEMs were unable to meet demand because of the lengthy lead times for the various chips used in autos. Suppliers and OEMs have been compelled to reevaluate the design and construction standards for their cars due to a scarcity of crucial parts. For instance, Tesla has been recoding its products to use alternative parts and has even momentarily removed some functionality in order to manage the issue. In addition, despite the drop in sales of automobiles with internal combustion engines, sales of electric vehicles have continued to expand rapidly. In addition, despite the drop in sales of automobiles with internal combustion engines, sales of electric vehicles have continued to expand rapidly. These elements will therefore have a positive impact on the market's recovery throughout the medium to long term.

An automotive power window is an electronic window system that is used to lower and raise the windows of an automobile. These switches are included into the power window system. Automotive power windows are a requirement for every premium or luxury vehicle as they increase both the driver and passenger comfort. Switches and motors are both a part of power windows, and the motor supplies the energy needed by the switch to raise and lower the window.

Due to the growing middle-class population and rising disposable income, future auto sales are predicted to rise. The growth of contemporary technologies that increase customers' propensity toward automation is regarded to be one of the key aspects influencing the global market for automotive power windows. For security and safety purposes, power windows are a standard feature in passenger cars. These windows are operated by a variety of switches, making it easy and comfortable for the driver and passengers.

Global Automotive Power Window Market Size , Share & Trend, By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car and Commercial Vehicle), Regulator Type (Cable Type and Scissor Type), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030

Global Automatic power Window Market, By Vehicle Type

Due to an increase in the use of trying to cut technology in these vehicles due to their safe and practical features, the passenger car segment led the market in terms of revenue during the projected period in 2021 and will do so through 2029. The commercial vehicle sector is predicted to experience constant market growth during the projection period.

Global Automatic power window, By Regulator Type

Throughout the projection period, the cable type category, which dominated the market in 2021, is expected to grow at the fastest rate. This is due to the increased usage of cable type window regulators, which offer a number of advantages such as being less expensive and simpler to operate, requiring less maintenance, and having a simpler design. The scissor type category is predicted to witness modest, consistent market growth over the course of the projection period due to the high cost of replacing these window regulators in vehicles after collisions.

Some key Points of the Global Automatic power Report are:

An in-depth global hybrid drivetrain market analysis by the segments, along with an analysis of trend-based insights and factors.

Profiles of major market players operating in the Automatic power window market, Aisin Seiki(Japan), Grupo Antolin(Spain), Denso Corporation(Japan), HI-LEX Corporation(Japan), Johnson Manufacturing Inc(Japan), Magna International Inc(Canada), Robert Bosch GmbH(Germany), Valeo Group(France).

Key impact factor analysis across regions includes analysis, along with the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges that are prevailing in the global Automatic power window market.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Automatic power window market.

