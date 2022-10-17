Construction of a new 37.4 megawatt wind farm in France in the Nouvelle-Aquitaine region

English French

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energy, confirms its growth ambitions in wind energy in France with the construction of the Rives Charentaises wind farm.

When commissioned in the first half of 2024, the production of the Rives Charentaises plant will cover the electricity consumption of more than 32,800 inhabitants, thus contributing to energy autonomy, in addition to the fight against global warming.

Located in six municipalities between Vienne (Lizant, Genouillé and Surin) and Charente (Taizé-Aizie, Nanteuil-en-Vallée and Le Bouchage) in the Nouvelle-Aquitaine region, the Rives Charentaises wind farm will consist of 17 wind turbines with a unit power of 2.2 megawatts, for a total installed capacity of 37.4 megawatts.

"The stakes of geostrategic energy independence have never been higher and the continued acceleration of renewable energy deployment is necessary. Voltalia is proud to support this development through this new wind power project. After several wind farm construction projects in the Grand-East region (Sud Vannier, Sarry and Molinons) in recent months, Voltalia is once again demonstrating its ability to complete ambitious projects that respond concretely to the multiple challenges we face: providing local green energy solutions and controlling our CO 2 emissions," said Sébastien Clerc, CEO of Voltalia.

About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com) Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Group produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydraulic, biomass and storage facilities that it owns and operates. Voltalia has generating capacity in operation and under construction of more than 2,4 GW and a portfolio of projects under development representing total capacity of 13.6 GW.



Voltalia is also a service provider and supports its investor clients in renewable energy projects during all phases, from design to operation and maintenance.



As a pioneer in the corporate market, Voltalia provides a global offer to private companies, ranging from the supply of green electricity and energy efficiency services to the local production of their own electricity.



The Group has more than 1,450 employees and is present in 20 countries on 3 continents and is able to act worldwide on behalf of its clients.



Voltalia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, compartment B (FR0011995588 – VLTSA) and is part of the Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid & Small indices. The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps. Loan Duong, Head of Communications & Investor relations

