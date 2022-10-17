Panama City Plant and Palm Tree Nursery Announces New Name and Website

Panama City, Florida, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Calo Farms Landscaping & Nursery has recently changed their name to Palm Brothers Landscaping and Nursery. Along with the name change they recently launched a new website. The new website now details all the services that they provide, such as: landscape design, palm tree installation, landscape lighting, and hardscapes. Website visitors can also view the different types of plants and trees that are available at their nursery. They have also provided a section that allows visitors to view before and after photos of their recent projects, including a full gallery of images.

To showcase the new name and website, the company will be having a “Grand Re-opening” event at their nursery on October 29th, 2022 from 8AM to 5PM. Those who are interested in viewing the nursery, the products, or want to get information on the services they provide are encouraged to stop by. They will have a variety of new fall plants on sale that day as well.

Palm Brothers is a family owned and operated landscaping company and nursery that has been serving the Bay County and neighboring areas for more than 35 years. The owners of the company are brothers, Daniel and Joe, who are second generation nursery owners. They offer both retail and wholesale services for both residential and commercial properties. They are focused on providing tree installation, particularly palm trees, and take pride in being able to ensure customer satisfaction and providing the best and biggest products available. Brothers Daniel Persinger and Joseph Calo have a combined experience of more than 20 years of specialized landscaping design and installation, including 30 years of hands-on nursery experience.

For their palm tree installation services, they offer different types of palm and other trees to provide character for the yard. Daniel Persinger, co-owner of Palm Brothers, says, “Some might think that installing a tree is as simple as digging a hole, putting the tree inside, and filling it back up, but there is a lot more to it than that. All plants need the right conditions to reach their maximum potential. The quality of the soil, how far your tree is from other trees, bushes, and flowers, and how deep you dig the hole, all play a role on how well your palm tree will grow, and this is only the tip of the iceberg. Chances are, you probably do not have the extensive knowledge you need to make sure your trees are planted properly. Typically, most people just want the trees installed and have them looking nice and healthy, without much thought beyond that. Fortunately, you do not have to be an expert arborist to have the landscape design you have always wanted. Our team can do the work for you.”

Palm Brothers also offers landscape design services, where they will take a look at an outdoor space and determine how to get the most out of it. They will take into consideration a variety of factors that will affect how the finished design looks and functions. A well-designed landscape will provide the benefit of helping in providing protection from the heat and bad weather, including the reduction of pollution and noise. An outdoor space is a frequently used place to spend time with loved ones or to unwind after a long day. In addition, it can also serve as a functional space for exercise and recreation.

Palm Brothers now provides hardscape design services as well; such as pavers, walkways, fire pits, stone water features, decorative items, patios, paved spaces, and more. While it may be tempting to do the hardscape elements as a DIY project, hiring a landscape designer makes more sense because they have the proper skills, knowledge, and equipment to do it correctly.

Palm Brothers is truly a ‘one stop shop’ for all your landscaping needs. Let them help make any landscape dream a reality! To learn more about the services offered by Palm Brothers, check out their new website, https://thepalmbrothers.com/, view the company Facebook page, contact them via phone or email, or visit them in person at their location, 3705 US – 98 Panama City, FL 32401. They are open from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm, 7 days a week.





