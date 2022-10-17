Taylor Hospitality Appoints Christina Eads as General Manager for The Hermitage Inn and Taphouse

Petersburg, West Virginia, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taylor Hospitality is pleased to welcome Christina Eads as General Manager of the Hermitage Inn and Taphouse in Petersburg, West Virginia. Due to opening in late October, Taylor Hospitality began managing the Hermitage Inn and Taphouse in January 2022.

As General Manager of the Hermitage Inn, Christina is responsible for all aspects of the hotel’s operations including the delivery of exceptional guest experiences, recruitment, and engagement with the local community.

Originally from Seattle, Washington, Christina has considerable experience in the hospitality and food and beverage industry. Before joining the hotel, Christina started with Taylor Hospitality as the Restaurant and Event Manager for The Gin Hotel in Lexington, Virginia. She also served as interim general manager of the Inn at Canaan in Canaan Valley, West Virginia.

“We are thrilled to have Christina on board at the Hermitage Inn and Taphouse,” said Sean Taylor, CEO of Taylor Hospitality. “Her energy and enthusiasm will be a key role to the hotel’s success.”

Owner of the Hermitage Inn and Taphouse, Carla Kaposy states, “I’m thrilled to have someone who loves the service industry and has the experience that Christina has to offer. She’s kind, hard-working, and is a great fit for the Hermitage.”

“We are so pleased to present our new General Manager of the Hermitage Inn and Taphouse, Christina Eads,” said Jason Kaposy, also owner of the Hermitage Inn and Taphouse. “Christina has an extensive background in the food, beverage, and hospitality industry. She wears many hats and will put her skills on display as she runs the show for us at the Inn. She aims to please and will ensure your visit to the Hermitage is a memorable one.”

With her 15-year career in the hospitality industry and extensive knowledge and experience in lodging and restaurant accommodations, General Manager Christina Eads is a great asset to the Hermitage Inn and Taphouse.

“It’s an honor to be part of an amazing project,” said Christina. “I am incredibly excited and grateful to oversee the creative and thoughtful vision of the Kaposy’s with the community of Petersburg and beyond.”

In the heart of downtown Petersburg, The Hermitage Inn & Taphouse will offer comfortable stays, Appalachian cuisine, and a robust selection of spirits and West Virginia beer. The Hermitage is one of the oldest properties in the area and has been transformed into a stunning boutique hotel with an elegant atmosphere and outdoor dining on the patio. The hotel will have 32 guest rooms available.

Based in Waynesboro, VA, Taylor Hospitality, an Up To Par Management company, is a proven hospitality management / consulting firm with over 100 years of combined experience successfully operating hotels, restaurants, banquet facilities, and bars.

For more information about The Hermitage Inn & Taphouse visit https://hermitageinnwv.com

