Tracy Downs Promoted To President Of Operations

HOUSTON, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Houston Community Management Services (HCMS), an Associa company and leading provider of community management services throughout Houston, League City, and Sugarland, is pleased to announce the promotion of Tracy Downs to the position of president of operations. In her new role, she will lead and sponsor key strategic operational initiatives throughout her assigned territory. This includes partnering with executive leaders to plan branch business objectives, develop policies, and coordinate operations between branches, ancillary companies, and home office departments.

Downs joined HCMS in 2001 and has worked in a number of accounting, operations, project planning, and client support roles. In her 20+ year career with Associa, she has served as accounts payable clerk, accounting supervisor, director of operations, and branch vice president prior to her promotion to branch president. Based on her prior experience, Downs brings a valuable combination of accounting and operations expertise to her new role.

“Tracy Downs is a wonderful example of the industry-leading career opportunities and professional growth Associa offers its employees,” said Associa Regional Vice President Shawn Fazekas, CMCA®. “She has maximized these opportunities and we are proud and excited that she is now using her vast industry expertise as a member of our branch leadership team.”

About Associa

With more than 225 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 11,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 43 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

Attachment