Snap Shades Announces Its Custom Fitted Front Windscreen Sun Shades

Whether at work or out shopping, returning to a sweltering hot car is an unpleasant experience. While there is a wide range of UV protection products on the market, local company Snap Shades came up with an innovative solution. Their new custom front windscreen sunshades help to reduce the heat in parked cars, whilst their rear window snap shades offer protection from harmful UV rays.

Having a love for the outdoors and being so close to the equator means exposure to high UV levels. Exposure to high levels of UV rays increases the risk of skin cancer. Australia has one of the highest rates of skin cancer in the world, which is why different forms of sun protection are a necessity. Being safe in the sun starts with the safety of the skin and eyes by using sunscreen, sunglasses, or a sunshade in a vehicle. As a 100% Australian-owned business, Snap Shades was founded on the idea that you shouldn't have to sacrifice the protection you want and need for style and build quality.

Most windscreen sunshades on the market were designed to fit multiple vehicles. Unfortunately, this leads to gaps in their protection where sunlight can filter through. This also allows for the heat the sun brings to raise the temperature in the vehicle. This can be dangerous even on the coolest of days.

These new innovative custom fitted front windscreen sun shades by Snap Shades have been shown to reduce the overall interior temperature by up to 15 ℃. At the same time, it also has been shown to reduce the interior surface temperature by up to 45 ℃. This is made possible with a reflective layer that faces the outside while a soft felt backing will face the inner side. It also features a triple laminate construction with a foam core centre that acts as an insulator.

Windscreen sunshades are only one aspect of vehicle protection available. Rear window shades are another great defense against the sun. The sunshades available on the market use clips or suction cups and often don't cover the small window on the side. With small children, this can put a glare in their eyes. Snap Shades has an extensive range of custom-fit rear window snap shades. They are designed with a patented magnetic clip technology that allows for 100% rear window coverage, leaving no room for gaps to let in the UVA and UVB rays.

For more information, visit https://snapshades.com.au/

One of the key features of Snap Shades sunshades is that they are handmade with the best quality material and customized to fit a vehicle's specifications with a guaranteed perfect fit. Snap Shades rear window sunshade material has a unidirectional cross-mesh design. Snap Shades are created with cutting-edge technology that reduces UVA and UVB rays by up to 84%, according to ARPANSA. Snap Shades are installed on the interior of the vehicle and are not prone to stretching, flapping, or fading, leaving one with a stylish and perfect-fitting sun shade.

Another unique feature of this business is its designated team of local shade experts. This team has been entrusted with installing the sunshades and answering any questions that might arise. Snap Shades was created from the idea that one can have style and quality as well as safety. With their new custom front windscreen sunshade’s ability to reduce the temperature in a parked vehicle and the triple laminate construction with the foam core centre that acts as an insulator, Snap Shades is determined to offer the best in-car shading solutions.

About the Company:

Snap Shades is a 100% Australian-owned business that specializes in the customization of innovative UV protection products. Snap Shades® car sun shades are on the front line of UV protection and keep users safe from the dangers of the sun. Their innovative design style has created stylish and perfect-fitting sunshades and windscreen shades. Snap Shades® are available for over 1,600 different car models and can be custom-made for any vehicle. Snap Shades®—easy to install without clips or mess.









