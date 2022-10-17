The Dallas Best Rated Beauty Expert Jada Davino has launched the Davino Beauty Center to offer full body waxing, lashes, eyebrows, microblading, and hair extensions.

Dallas, TX , Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dallas-based Jada Davino has been in the North Texas beauty industry since 2014. Davino started as a makeup artist & beauty consultant at MAC Cosmetics, Sephora and Ulta Beauty. “I’ve always loved doing hair and everything in between, so I took a leap of faith and joined Paul Mitchell cosmetology school in Dallas and the rest is history, ” said Jada Davino, Beauty Expert and Founder of Dallas's one-stop beauty center, Davino Beauty.



Jada Davino - Founder of Davino Beauty

Women who are juggling work and family are uniquely served by Davino Beauty's new approach.

“I created Davino Beauty because I know what it feels like to be a woman with a busy lifestyle. We don’t have time to go from place to place to get our beauty needs met, so I wanted to create a one-stop shop for all things beauty. Whether you need your eyebrows done, hair extensions or a full-body wax, we have you covered.” — Jada Davino

These past few years, I have been honing my skills so that I can become a one-stop shop for what women want. And finally, I took a leap of faith to launch my brand - Davino Beauty - for you!

I’m happy to say that I now have my own space to create and give the best experience possible to clients! Last but not least, I would like huge thank all those who supported me along this journey: friends, family and most importantly, loyal customers.

When searching for a beauty professional in Dallas, you have many options. Whether you are looking for someone to wax your eyebrows, do your extensions, or simply give you the best eyelash service possible, there is somebody out there who can help you. I am skilled in a variety of beauty services, but these are the ones I excel at.



Microblading

Lash extensions

Eyebrow lamination

Eyebrow tinting

Full body waxing

Color/Cuts

Hair Extensions

View full service menu here

Location: Davino Beauty Salon Suites Mockingbird Lane

Centrally located in Dallas at Mockingbird Lane, I am able to serve clients.

In Central Dallas, Mockingbird Lane is one of three main arterial roads, and it also runs through Highland Park. Anyone living near Uptown, SMU, and the surrounding areas can come to see me in a few minutes

Schedule your appointment today at davinobeauty.com

About Davino Beauty

Davino Beauty located in the heart of Dallas offers a variety of services such as full body waxing, eyebrows, microblading, hair extensions and more. Davino is also launching her line of beauty products that will be available for purchase on the Davino Beauty website and in the Dallas salon.

"I am very excited to meet new clients and join the Davino family! Looking forward to creating magic." Jada Davino

Media Inquiries.

Jada Davino,

Beauty Expert and Founder of Dallas's one-stop beauty center, Davino Beauty.

Follow Davino Beauty Center on Instagram page https://www.instagram.com/Davinobeauty

Davino Beauty Salon

6465 E Mockingbird Ln #344, Suite 1

Dallas, Texas 75214

(972) 832-6615

davinobeauty@gmail.com









