Genesis Digital Assets Breaks Ground on New 40MW Mining Data Center in Glasscock County Texas

HOUSTON, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genesis Digital Assets, one of the largest Bitcoin mining companies in the world, has announced officially breaking ground on a new data center in Glasscock county Texas.

Once complete, the new facility will consist of four buildings which will all utilize the company's proprietary technology to maximize efficiency and energy consumption. The project is expected to be completed and fully operational by December 2022 and will enhance new skill development by providing jobs to the local community and critical tax revenue to the county.

Commenting on the new facility, Andrey Kim, COO of Genesis Digital Assets, said: "Over the past 12 months, we've invested heavily into the U.S. and this latest project represents another major milestone for the GDA team." Mr. Kim added, "This new data center not only increases our total hashrate but also serves as a strategic power resource to the ERCOT grid to support the peak power demand in extreme summer and winter months. We're excited to see this project begin and look forward to announcing many more projects in the near future."

