Asurint Hosts Webinar Discussing Updates to Employment Law, Drug Testing, Legal Compliance for Background Screening

Cleveland, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asurint, a leading background screening solutions provider, announced it will be holding a free online webinar, “Keeping Up with Compliance: Legal Updates You Should Know,” on Thursday, October 27th at 12 p.m. EDT. The webinar will be presented by Kelly Uebel, Asurint General Counsel. Individuals can register here.

The legal landscape of employment, background screening, and drug testing laws continues to evolve. “Keeping Up with Compliance” provides updates on key impacts to employers and Human Resources professionals tasked with performing background checks and drug testing.

Kelly will address:

Updates to Marijuana Law for Employers

Current or Upcoming Legislation

Top Litigation Lessons

The presentation will conclude with a live Q&A session. All registrants will receive the recorded webinar.

Presenter Kelly Uebel has served as General Counsel for Asurint since 2017 and has worked in the background screening industry since 2011. She is currently the Past Chair of the Professional Background Screening Association (PBSA) Board of Directors, holds a PBSA Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA) Advanced Certificate, and specializes in business law, compliance, employment law, and more. She is passionate about educating individuals on background screening compliance.

This webinar is intended for educational purposes only and does not comprise legal advice.

