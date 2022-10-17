Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Expands Manufacturing and Distribution Footprint

Dallas, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is once again broadening their barbecue horizons with the launch of their new manufacturing and distribution plant, Wycliff Douglas Provisions. The state-of-the-art facility is centrally located in Mesquite, Texas, not too far from the original Dickey’s location and the company Headquarters in Dallas.

With 50,000 sq ft. of USDA Inspected production, Wycliff Douglas Provision’s primary goal is to control costs of goods for the Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Owner/Operators. The facility is packed with multiple capabilities such as: sausage grinding, blending, stuffing, marinating, tumbling, smoking, slicing, shredding, and high-speed packaging. Additional facility benefits are its freezer capabilities and redistributing of frozen items to bring down freight costs while nationwide fuel and transportation costs are still at an all-time high.

“We are very excited about the launch of WD Provisions, our amazing manufacturing facility and the great cost savings it will offer our hardworking Owner/Operators who serve as the heart of the Dickey’s brand,” said Shayla Partusch, VP, Purchasing & Retail. “Additionally, WD Provisions will offer over 350 new job opportunities to the great people of Mesquite, Texas, just East of Dallas.”

WD Provisions will provide, sausage, chicken breast, pre-smoked chicken wings, chicken tenders, and multiple retail products for Dickey’s Barbecue Pit. All under one roof!

