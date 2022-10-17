Q.E.P. Co., Inc. Reports Fiscal 2023 Six Month And Second Quarter Financial Results

| Source: Q.E.P. Co., Inc. Q.E.P. Co., Inc.

Boca Raton, Florida, UNITED STATES

Six Month Net Sales of $232.6 million
Six Month Net Income of $0.5 million

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Q.E.P. CO., INC. (OTCQX: QEPC) (the “Company” or “QEP”) today reported its consolidated results of operations for the first six months and second quarter of its fiscal year 2023, which ended on August 31, 2022.

QEP reported net sales of $232.6 million for the six months ended August 31, 2022, an increase of $5.3 million or 2.3% from the $227.3 million reported in the same period of fiscal 2022. The Company reported net sales of $115.5 million for the quarter ended August 31, 2022, an increase of $2.6 million or 2.4% from the $112.9 million reported in the same period of fiscal 2022. The increase in net sales for the first six months and second quarter of fiscal 2023 compared to the prior year reflects year-over-year price increases that were implemented to mitigate the impact of inflationary pressures. These price increases were partially offset by lower sales volume and the currency translation impact of the stronger U.S. Dollar during the current period.

Lewis Gould, Executive Chairman, commented on the Company’s results, “While the inflationary pressures and volatile global supply chain that adversely impacted our financial results during the first half of the year are showing some signs of abating, economic conditions remain challenging. As the operating environment continues to evolve, our team of dedicated employees remains committed to implementing our strategic plan, which includes channel and product expansion, distribution facilities consolidation and investment in core product categories.”

The Company’s gross profit for the first six months of fiscal 2023 was $60.1 million compared to $62.3 million in the corresponding fiscal 2022 period, a decrease of $2.2 million or 3.5%. Gross profit for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 was $29.2 million, representing a decrease of $1.8 million or 5.7%, from $31.0 million in the corresponding fiscal 2022 period. The Company’s gross margin as a percentage of net sales for the first six months and second quarter of fiscal year 2023 was 25.8% and 25.3%, respectively, which decreased from 27.4% and 27.5% in the corresponding prior fiscal year periods, respectively. The decrease in gross margin as a percentage of net sales was due to inbound freight and other product cost increases that have not been fully recovered through customer price increases and other cost reduction initiatives implemented during the first six months and second quarter of fiscal 2023.

Operating expenses for the first six months and second quarter of fiscal 2023 were $58.5 million and $29.4 million, respectively, or 25.1% and 25.4% of net sales in those periods, compared to $54.7 million and $27.4 million, respectively, or 24.1% and 24.3% of net sales in the comparable fiscal 2022 periods. The increase in operating expenses was due to higher outbound freight costs directly related to higher fuel costs. Additionally, the Company had higher personnel and marketing costs as it continues to reinvest in sales support infrastructure, including marketing displays and samples, to support the recent launch of certain flooring product lines.     

The higher interest expense during the first six months and second quarter of fiscal 2023 compared to the same periods in the prior fiscal year was due to an increase in borrowings under the Company’s credit facilities and higher interest rates during the current period.

The provision for income taxes as a percentage of income before taxes was 28.0% for the first six months and second quarter for both fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2022.

Net income and net loss for the first six months and second quarter of fiscal 2023 was $0.5 million and minus $0.5 million, respectively, or $0.14 and minus $0.15, respectively, per diluted share. For the comparable periods of fiscal 2022, net income was $5.0 million and $2.4 million, respectively, or $1.50 and $0.71, respectively, per diluted share.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for the first six months and second quarter of fiscal 2023 was $3.6 million and $0.8 million, respectively, as compared to $9.7 million and $4.7 million for the first six months and second quarter of fiscal 2022, respectively.

       
  For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended
  August 31,
2022		 August 31,
2021		 August 31,
2022		 August 31,
2021
         
Net income (loss)$(513) $2,380 $475 $5,019
         
Add:Interest expense, net 589   306  965  633
 Provision (benefit) for income taxes (199)  926  185  1,951
 Depreciation and amortization 935   1,050  1,927  2,132
EBITDA$812  $4,662 $3,552 $9,735
         

Cash used in operating activities during the first six months of fiscal 2023 was $14.7 million as compared to cash provided by operating activities of $1.7 million in the first six months of fiscal 2022, principally reflecting the payment to suppliers that previously funded the increase in inventory and lower operating income in the current period. During the first six months of fiscal 2023, borrowings under the Company’s lines of credit were used to fund operating activities and capital expenditures. In the prior fiscal year period, cash provided by operations was used primarily to fund capital expenditures and increase cash balances.

Working capital as of August 31, 2022 was $52.6 million compared to $55.0 million at the end of fiscal 2022. Aggregate debt, net of available cash balances at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2023, was $49.1 million or 63.1% of equity, an increase of $15.7 million compared to $33.4 million or 42.0% of equity at the end of fiscal 2022.

Conference Call Information

The Company will be hosting the following conference call to discuss its financial results and answer questions.

Date:Wednesday, October 26, 2022
Time:10:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Dial-in Numbers:800-274-8461 (US or Canada)
 +1-203-518-9843 (International)
Confirmation ID:QEP2Q
  
Replay:800-654-1563 (Toll Free)
 862-902-0129 (Toll)
 Access Code: 10140315

About QEP

Founded in 1979, Q.E.P. Co., Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of a broad range of best-in-class flooring and installation solutions for commercial and home improvement projects worldwide. QEP offers a comprehensive line of specialty installation tools, adhesives, and underlayment as well as a complete line of hardwood, luxury vinyl, and modular carpet tile. QEP sells its products throughout the world to home improvement retail centers, professional specialty distribution outlets, and flooring dealers under brand names including QEP®, LASH®, ROBERTS®, Vitrex®, Brutus®, PRCI®, Plasplugs®, Tomecanic®, Premix-Marbletite® (PMM), Apple Creek®, Homelux®, Capitol® and XPS Foam™. Brand names featured under QEP’s Harris Flooring Group® include Harris®, Kraus® and Naturally Aged Flooring™.

QEP is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with offices in Canada, Europe, Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Please visit our website at www.qepcorporate.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release, other than statements of historical facts, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements can be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipates," "believes," "should," "intends," "estimates," and other words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's shifting of its focus to new challenges presented by (i) scarcity and rising cost of raw materials and transcontinental freight, (ii) shifts in global sourcing patterns; and (iii) general inflationary pressures, economic conditions, sales growth, price increases, maintaining and improving profitability, product development and marketing, operating expenses, cost savings, acquisition integration, operational synergy realization, global sourcing, political uncertainty, cash flow, debt and currency exchange rates. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on current expectations and beliefs, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements may also be adversely affected by general market factors, competitive product development, product availability, federal and state regulations and legislation, manufacturing issues that may arise, patent positions and litigation, among other factors. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date the statements were made, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

CONTACT:
Q.E.P. Co., Inc.
Enos Brown
Executive Vice President and
Chief Financial Officer
561-994-5550

-Financial Information Follows-


Q.E.P. CO., INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands except per share data)
(Unaudited)
        
 For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended
 August 31, August 31, August 31, August 31,
  2022   2021   2022   2021 
        
Net sales$115,519  $112,865  $232,602  $227,269 
Cost of goods sold 86,280   81,850   172,485   164,941 
Gross profit 29,239   31,015   60,117   62,328 
        
Operating expenses:       
Shipping 13,565   12,592   27,183   25,213 
General and administrative 7,589   7,911   15,156   15,043 
Selling and marketing 8,169   7,073   16,273   14,801 
Other (income) expense, net 39   (173)  (120)  (332)
Total operating expenses 29,362   27,403   58,492   54,725 
        
Operating income (loss) (123)  3,612   1,625   7,603 
        
Interest expense, net (589)  (306)  (965)  (633)
        
Income (loss) before provision for income taxes (712)  3,306   660   6,970 
        
Provision (benefit) for income taxes (199)  926   185   1,951 
        
Net income (loss)$(513) $2,380  $475  $5,019 
        
Earnings (loss) per share:       
Basic$(0.15) $0.71  $0.14  $1.50 
Diluted$(0.15) $0.71  $0.14  $1.50 
        
        
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:       
Basic 3,338   3,335   3,340   3,335 
Diluted 3,338   3,346   3,349   3,346 
        


Q.E.P. CO., INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
        
 For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended
 August 31, August 31, August 31, August 31,
  2022   2021   2022   2021 
        
Net income (loss)$(513) $2,380  $475  $5,019 
        
Unrealized currency translation adjustments (1,191)  (543)  (1,989)  (669)
        
Comprehensive income (loss)$(1,704) $1,837  $(1,514) $4,350 
        


     
Q.E.P. CO., INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES 
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS 
(In thousands, except par values) 
     
 August 31,
2022		 February 28,
2022		 
 (Unaudited) (Audited) 
     
ASSETS    
Cash$6,165  $3,203  
Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $748 and $807 at August 31, 2022 and February 28, 2022, respectively 55,608   55,990  
Inventories, net 97,690   98,087  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,951   3,711  
Prepaid income taxes 1,107   -  
Current assets 165,521   160,991  
     
Property and equipment, net 11,659   10,529  
Right of use operating lease assets 26,761   15,485  
Deferred income taxes, net 3,577   3,578  
Intangibles, net 8,719   10,233  
Goodwill 2,101   2,390  
Other assets 5,127   3,150  
Total Assets$223,465  $206,356  
     
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY    
     
Trade accounts payable$39,347  $47,715  
Accrued liabilities 20,135   24,919  
Current operating lease liabilities 4,644   4,942  
Income taxes payable -   634  
Lines of credit 46,117   26,449  
Current maturities of debt 2,668   1,321  
Current liabilities 112,911   105,980  
     
Long term debt 6,463   8,797  
Non-current operating lease liabilities 23,768   11,643  
Other long term liabilities 2,528   534  
Total Liabilities 145,670   126,954  
     
Preferred stock, 2,500 shares authorized, $1.00 par value; 0 shares issued and outstanding at August 31, 2022 and February 28, 2022, respectively -   -  
Common stock, 20,000 shares authorized, $.001 par value; 4,005 shares issued: 3,303 and 3,307 shares outstanding at August 31, 2022 and February 28, 2022, respectively 4   4  
Additional paid-in capital 11,449   11,449  
Retained earnings 81,743   81,268  
Treasury stock, 702 and 698 shares held at cost at August 31, 2022    
and February 28, 2022, respectively (9,217)  (9,124) 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (6,184)  (4,195) 
Shareholders' Equity 77,795   79,402  
     
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity$223,465  $206,356  
     


     
Q.E.P. CO., INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES 
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS 
(In thousands) 
(Unaudited) 
     
 For the Six Months Ended 
 August 31,
2022		 August 31,
2021		 
     
Operating activities:    
Net income$475  $5,019  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:    
(Gain) loss on sale of property 135   (59) 
Depreciation and amortization 1,927   2,132  
Other non-cash adjustments (171)  (106) 
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:    
Accounts receivable (1,245)  (1,095) 
Inventories (2,215)  (10,552) 
Prepaid expenses and other assets 2,580   3,856  
Trade accounts payable and accrued liabilities (16,137)  2,488  
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (14,651)  1,683  
     
Investing activities:    
Capital expenditures (2,519)  (603) 
Proceeds from sale of property 49   264  
Net cash used in investing activities (2,470)  (339) 
     
Financing activities:    
Net borrowings under lines of credit 21,286   391  
Net repayments of term loan facilities (720)  (102) 
Purchase of treasury stock (153)  (60) 
Principal payments on finance leases (56)  (55) 
Dividends paid -   (165) 
Net cash provided by financing activities 20,357   9  
     
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (274)  (119) 
     
Net increase in cash 2,962   1,234  
Cash at beginning of period 3,203   10,905  
Cash at end of period$6,165  $12,139  
     



                    
Q.E.P. CO., INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
 
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
 
(In thousands, except shares data)
 
                    
               Accumulated     
           Other  Total 
 Preferred Stock Common Stock Paid-in Retained Treasury Comprehensive  Shareholders' 
 Shares Amount Shares AmountCapital Earnings Stock Income  Equity 
                    
Balance at February 28, 2021- $- 4,005,370 $4 $11,251 $71,785  $(9,082)$(3,030) $70,928  
                    
Net income           9,648        9,648  
Unrealized currency translation adjustments               (1,165
)  (1,165) 
Purchase of treasury stock             (42
)    (42) 
Stock-based compensation expense         198         198  
Dividends paid           (165)       (165) 
Balance at February 28, 2022- $- 4,005,370 $4 $11,449 $81,268  $(9,124)$(4,195) $79,402  
                    
Net income           475        475  
Unrealized currency translation adjustments               (1,989
)  (1,989) 
Purchase of treasury stock             (93
)    (93) 
Balance at August 31, 2022- $- 4,005,370 $4 $11,449 $81,743  $(9,217
)$(6,184
) $77,795  
                    