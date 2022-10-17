Edmonton Launch Party Startups Raise Over $278M USD in Investment Since 2010

Edmonton, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Launch Party is the annual flagship event of Edmonton Startup Week, produced by Edmonton Unlimited, recognizing and showcasing 10 of Edmonton’s hottest startups. Since 2010, 115 celebrated companies have launched their businesses and raised more than $278M USD in investment and $22M CDN in grants to grow and scale.

“Innovation is a team game and we’re pumped to rally the entire city behind this year’s Launch Party honourees,” said Edmonton Unlimited CEO Catherine Warren. “With the local connectivity, support, and exposure that companies receive during Launch Party and beyond, homegrown ventures have a strategic advantage — and a launchpad for sustainable growth. Today, as one of North America’s fastest growing tech sectors, we are fortunate that local visionaries set the stage as far back as 2010 for Edmonton’s startups to soar. Successful startups benefit us all, sparking job creation, investment stimulation, and economic diversification.”

Drivewyze and HonestDoor are two technology companies that previously launched during Startup Week. Drivewyze attributes many of their ties to the local technology community to their involvement at Launch Party in 2013. Since then, they have raised over $110M CDN in venture and private equity financing.

“We always believed that Drivewyze would be an innovator and disrupter in the transportation industry,” said Drivewyze CEO Brian Heath. “Startup Edmonton, and now Edmonton Unlimited, has been an integral part of our link to the Edmonton technology community, from our participation at Launch Party in 2013 right up to today. We value the relationships and network they generate throughout the capital region, helping build Edmonton’s capacity as a hub for technology and innovation. A rising tide lifts all ships, and we have witnessed the expansion of homegrown technology talent and entrepreneurial spirit fostered by their work, helping us become the company we are today, with more than 200 employees, a new 30,000 square-foot headquarters, and technology that is changing the landscape in transportation safety.”

HonestDoor launched in 2019 and has since raised $3M CDN in funding. Now, they’re a real estate platform visited by millions of Canadians every month to discover the real-time value for their home, explore data on properties across the country and make informed real estate decisions. Their technology uses machine learning to create the most accurate home valuations of every house nationwide, which is also used by Canadian businesses for home estimates.

“Edmonton Startup Week is a celebration of people, ideas and community. This community provided the platform and gave us the courage to act on our ideas and start something new,” said HonestDoor Co-Founder Dan Belostotsky. “Now, our millions of users give us details about their homes, which enables us to have a massive proprietary dataset and an edge to own the most accurate and unbiased home valuation model in Canada.”

This year’s Launch Party is no exception. With 10 companies chosen to participate after a competitive application and community-supported selection process, the 2022 honourees will make their pitch at Launch Party 13, providing the founders with direct access to customers and investment:

“We invite all Edmontonians to track these startups in the year ahead,” said Warren. “Interest from all corners of the city will put wind in these companies’ sails as they take on international markets, attract enlightened investment, and make a global impact.”

“A thriving municipal innovation ecosystem is key to nurturing and expediating business growth,” said City of Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi. “Edmonton Startup Week is a celebration of the vibrancy of our local ecosystem that businesses need to create jobs, attract investment and strength Edmonton’s economy.”

“This is a great time to be an entrepreneur in Alberta,” said Alberta Innovates CEO Laura Kilcrease. “From start-ups to scale-ups, our innovators are supported by mentors, programs and accelerators across the ecosystem and are being successful across local and global markets. This is the place to be for small business to thrive.”

“Edmonton’s tech scene is growing and Edmonton Unlimited is an important partner to the future of innovation in the capital region,” said The Honourable Tanya Fir, Minister of Jobs, Economy and Innovation. “Startup Week is an excellent opportunity for local innovators and entrepreneurs to introduce their companies and receive feedback while growing for success.”

“Startup Week brings together the local business community to celebrate made-in-Edmonton innovation,” said The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance. “This week’s events are a part of our city’s innovation ecosystem which provides a platform for entrepreneurs to scale up their ideas, create good paying jobs, and diversify our local economy. Thank you to the team at Edmonton Unlimited and everyone else that made this week happen!”

Launch Party 13 will be held at the Edmonton Convention Centre on Thursday, October 20 at 5:30pm. Edmonton Startup Week runs from October 17 to 22, and features nearly 80 free events, workshops, panels, socials happening throughout the city. Register here.

