CNL Celebrates Nuclear Science Week

CHALK RIVER, Ontario, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Nuclear Laboratories (CNL), Canada’s premier nuclear science and technology organization, is pleased to announce that it will be celebrating Nuclear Science Week this year by hosting a number of fun and educational activities and initiatives for the public. Running from October 17 – 21, Nuclear Science Week is an international week-long celebration established to provide the public with more awareness and insight into the contributions, innovations and opportunities generated through nuclear science and technology.



As part of this year’s campaign, CNL will be engaging with local elementary and high school students through activities that include site tours of the Chalk River Laboratories campus, as well as in-class presentations in partnership with the North American Young Generation in Nuclear (NAYGN) at schools across the region. CNL will also be sharing a series of informative online presentations for the public, donating dozens of educational books to local libraries, and hosting pop-up displays on nuclear energy in public buildings throughout local communities.

“There are so many ways that nuclear science and technology has improved our lives here in Canada, from the delivery of carbon-free electricity that powers our way of life, to the production of life-saving medical isotopes to diagnose and treat cancer,” commented Joe McBrearty, CNL’s President and CEO. “As Canada’s national nuclear laboratory, we have a responsibility to help educate the public on the benefits of these technologies, how they work, and why they are important to our way of life here in Canada. That is the goal this Nuclear Science Week, and we hope local residents will take full advantage of the activities that we have planned.”

Among the schools that CNL will visit as part of Nuclear Science Week are St. Francis of Assisi in Petawawa, Mackenzie Community School in Deep River, and Pontiac High School in Shawville, while classrooms from St. Joseph’s High School in Renfrew and Jeanne-Lajoie High School in Pembroke will be participating in campus tours at the Chalk River Laboratories.

CNL will also be holding ‘pop-up displays’ at various public locations throughout the Ottawa Valley, including the Petawawa Library, Pembroke Library, Deep River Library, Point Alexander – Laurentian Hills Library, Pembroke City Hall, Pembroke and Area Community Centre, Deep River Town Hall, Deep River Community Pool, Deep River Arena and Petawawa Civic Centre.

Finally, in addition to book donations to local libraries, CNL will be hosting a series of online presentations and CNL team takeovers on Instagram designed to help local residents better understand some of the exciting and innovative nuclear science and technology projects that are underway at CNL. Hosted by CNL scientists and technical experts, these educational presentations and social media storytelling will cover topics that include CNL’s proposed Clean Energy Demonstration, Innovation and Research (CEDIR) Park, Actinium-225 program, cyber security program, Port Hope Area Initiative, and a ‘Nuclear 101’ introduction to nuclear science.

“Whether it is clean energy, public health, environmental protection or national security, we have a lot to be proud of here in Canada when it comes to accomplishments in nuclear science and technology,” added McBrearty. “And many of these achievements have taken place right here in our backyard in the Ottawa Valley. So Nuclear Science Week is a great opportunity to not only educate the public on our industry, but also to provide some insight into the important work that goes on at the Chalk River Laboratories.”

Amy Gottschling, Vice-President of Science, Technology and Commercial Oversight for Atomic Energy of Canada Limited (AECL), commented: “Nuclear science directly benefits Canadians through the work CNL performs for the Government of Canada in advancing health care, decarbonizing our energy system, strengthening public safety and security, and improving environmental protection. Nuclear Science Week offers an excellent opportunity for the public to see how nuclear science enhances our everyday life.”

To learn more about CNL and its nuclear science and technology projects and programs, please visit www.cnl.ca. If you would like more information on its activities during Nuclear Science Week, please follow CNL’s social media accounts for ongoing news and updates.

