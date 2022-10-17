RidgeStone Capital Launches Financial Education Seminars for US and Canadian Businesses on Credit and Leasing.

Newport Beach, CA, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the goal of aiding US and Canadian entrepreneurs and small to mid-sized business owners in understanding and becoming aware of their credit and leasing options, RidgeStone Capital (RSC) announces the upcoming launch of a series of educational seminars across the US and Canada.

About the Seminars

Each seminar will educate attendees on small business loans, equipment financing, and lines of credit in the US and Canada.

An RSC management team member states, "the financial education seminars will offer insight into how small and mid-sized businesses can optimize cash flow while keeping track of income and expenses." Additionally, "attendees will get to learn strategic growth principles and also look at how to implement them to manage their businesses in a better manner."

RidgeStone Capital will walk participants through various loan alternatives and the requisite processes for acquiring their funding.

Interactive Sessions

Attendees can participate in discussions regarding advanced topics like various financial instruments and terminology.

For example, guests will gain a better understanding of subjects such as daily/weekly/monthly repayments, interest payments, revolving lines of credit, credit considerations, and collateral.

Credit Scores

Personal and business credit scores directly impact the interest rate of business loans. Each program will focus on the importance and methods for improving and maintaining this critical financial data point in both countries.

The Market

RidgeStone Capital indicates that the market is moving towards recovery, with the possibility it could happen pretty quickly.

These seminars provide ample time to help participating entrepreneurs develop their mission, craft strategies, and lay out the path for achieving their desired goals for the remaining months of 2022.

Ultimately

After attending the seminar, US and Canadian entrepreneurs will have a solid understanding of the process from start to finish.

Improving Credit Scores

Applying for Credit

Receiving Multiple Approvals

Acquiring the Required Funding

Why RidgeStone Capital?

RidgeStone Capital boasts "an unmatched ability" to win approval for A – D credit quantities. By carefully scrutinizing available products, RidgeStone Capital financial experts typically receive an approval within 12 hours of their first application.

The RSC management team states, "given the effect that the COVID-19 has had on several businesses, we at RidgeStone Capital understand that a significant number of business owners are making preservation of capital their top priority."

Additionally, business owners can benefit by working with RSC because "borrowers get to hold on to their capital and seek loans or leases that may vary in amounts from a relatively low $10,000 to significant $10,000,000."

RidgeStone Capital's team will answer all questions and address all queries related to pursuing credit or financing for small to mid-sized businesses, from start-ups to well-established enterprises. RSC offers a variety of funding alternatives at highly competitive rates.

About RidgeStone Capital

RidgeStone Capital (RSC) offers equipment leasing and financing alternatives, specializing in business loans and lines of credit.

Business owners can apply for leases and loans up to $10 million with terms up to 84 months and beyond. And lines of credit up to $500,000 are also available.

RSC provides American and Canadian business owners access to the funding and assets they require while preserving their cash for new projects and opportunities. Securing adequate financing makes for smooth operations and unhindered growth by securing credit lines of up to $250,000 with highly competitive rates in as little as 30 minutes.

