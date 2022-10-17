Cumulus Media's Westwood One Names Rich Valdés to Succeed Jim Bohannon as Host of "The Jim Bohannon Show" Beginning Monday, October 17

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cumulus Media’s (NASDAQ: CMLS) Westwood One today announced Rich Valdés as the new host of “The Jim Bohannon Show” beginning Monday, October 17. Valdés, a New York-area talk show host and Westwood One on-air personality and producer, will continue the program’s tradition of bringing listeners a unique blend of breaking news, interesting features, and informative reports on a spectrum of topics each weeknight from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. ET.



“No one can ever fill Jim’s shoes, but I consider it a blessing and great honor to be part of the next generation of late-night talk show hosts following the tradition of Jim Bohannon and Larry King, connecting with the amazing audience on all these excellent affiliates,” said Valdés.

As his first guest Monday night, Valdés welcomes best-selling author, media personality, and talk show host Mark Levin. Valdés has served as Associate Producer and regular guest host of “The Mark Levin Show.”

Said Levin, “Jim Bohannon is a legend. He's also the #1 gentleman of talk radio. His absence from radio will be deeply felt. But there is no better person to assume that slot than my dear friend and colleague, Richie Valdés. Richie V, aka Mr. Call Screener, has been a fill-in host for me and is superb. He is compelling, entertaining, smart, and an unapologetic patriot. I could not be happier for him and, even more, the great radio audience.”

“Jim Bohannon has created brilliant radio for Westwood One for more than 40 years. He will forever be remembered in the pantheon of radio greats,” said Suzanne Grimes, Executive Vice President Corporate Marketing, Cumulus Media and President, Westwood One. “We are excited to introduce a new, fresh voice with Rich Valdés, a worthy colleague who, in time, surely will join Jim in that rarified circle.”

About Rich Valdés

Valdés’ career in politics, education, and media includes positions as the spokesperson and head of public relations for Somerset Christian College and Pillar College. He served as a founder and school board member of Beloved Community Charter School in Jersey City, NJ, and was appointed to the Governor’s Advisory Committee at the New Jersey Center for Hispanic Policy Research & Development in 2017.

About “The Jim Bohannon Show”

“The Jim Bohannon Show” has been on the air for more than 30 years each weeknight from 10:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. (ET) on more than 300 radio stations across the nation. “The Jim Bohannon Show” brings listeners a unique blend of breaking news, interesting features, informative reports on a spectrum of topics as well as discussions with guests and listeners. Former host, legendary broadcaster Jim Bohannon, retired October 14, 2022.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ: CMLS) is an audio-first media company delivering premium content to over a quarter billion people every month — wherever and whenever they want it. Cumulus Media engages listeners with high-quality local programming through 405 owned-and-operated radio stations across 86 markets; delivers nationally-syndicated sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from iconic brands including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and many other world-class partners across more than 9,500 affiliated stations through Westwood One, the largest audio network in America; and inspires listeners through the Cumulus Podcast Network, its rapidly growing network of original podcasts that are smart, entertaining, and thought-provoking. Cumulus Media provides advertisers with personal connections, local impact, and national reach through broadcast and on-demand digital, mobile, social, and voice-activated platforms, as well as integrated digital marketing services, powerful influencers, full-service audio solutions, industry-leading research and insights, and live event experiences. Cumulus Media is the only audio media company to provide marketers with local and national advertising performance guarantees. For more information visit www.cumulusmedia.com.

