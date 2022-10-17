Whole Beauty® Institute’s Dr. John Q. Cook to Speak at Global Aesthetics 2022 in Miami

CHICAGO, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The founder and medical director of Whole Beauty® Institute, Dr. John Q. Cook, who provides plastic surgery for Chicago and Winnetka-based patients, is set to make an appearance at the upcoming Global Aesthetics conference this fall. The conference will be held at Loews Miami Beach Hotel from Nov. 3 to 6, when Dr. Cook will discuss his unique approach to cosmetic procedures.



Dr. Cook will be presenting lectures on three topics:

Invasive and Non-Invasive Options for Skin Tightening and Contour Improvement (Nov. 4)

The Role of the Structural Breast Lift in Breast Implant Revision Surgery (Nov. 4)

Top 10 Tips for In-Office Facial Surgery Under Local Anesthesia (Nov. 6)



Dr. Cook, who has more than two decades of experience in plastic surgery, is known for his advanced knowledge, groundbreaking portfolio of techniques, and excellent credentials. He is well-known for the structural breast lift he developed as a way to address unwanted side effects that were linked to traditional breast lift techniques, as well as to produce better results for patients. His technique involves repositioning the patient’s natural tissue to lift the breasts to a higher area on the chest while preserving pleasing contours without breast implants.

Dr. Cook is also recognized for his advanced techniques for facelift and other facial rejuvenation surgery under local anesthesia.

In addition to breast lift and facelift surgery, the Whole Beauty® Institute offers cosmetic surgery for the face, breasts, and body, along with an extensive selection of non-surgical options personalized for each patient.

International experts from four specialties in the cosmetic industry—plastic surgery, facial plastic surgery, dermatology, and oculoplastic surgery—gather at the Global Aesthetics conference each year to discuss trending topics, modern techniques, and ways to improve the patient experience. At this multi-specialty event, attendees can advance their skills while gaining an edge for their practice by engaging with knowledgeable professionals from around the world and learning about trending techniques for fillers, toxins, facial rejuvenation surgery, breast and body enhancement, hair restoration, combining techniques, and growing a plastic surgery practice. More than 350 presentations are scheduled to be made by more than 150 faculty members at this year’s conference.

For more information about Dr. John Q. Cook, structural breast lift techniques, or plastic surgery in general, contact Whole Beauty® Institute by calling 312-751-2112 (Gold Coast) or 847-446-7562 (Winnetka). Submit a contact form to request an appointment.