Silicon Dioxide Market Size is projected to reach USD 16.11 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.60%: Spherical Insights

New York, United States, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Silicon Dioxide Market Size was valued at USD 10.40 Billion in 2021. The market is projected to grow USD 16.11 Billion in 2030, at a CAGR of 6.60%. The silicon oxide, SiO2, which has the chemical formula SiO2, is widely distributed in nature and is most frequently seen in the form of quartz. Natural sources of silicon dioxide include plants, animals, and rocks; silica makes up around 59 percent of the earth's crust. Foods with silicon dioxide added prevent clumping and act as anticaking agents. The pharmaceutical and structural industries both utilize silicon dioxide as an electrical insulator and as an additive. as per the latest research report by Spherical Insights & Consulting .

The silicon dioxide is widely available and useful, it serves as a key driving force in and of itself. Silicon dioxide has numerous uses across numerous sectors. Similar to the food business, silicon dioxide is most frequently used as an anti-caking agent because to its ability to absorb extra moisture and so prevent ingredients from adhering to one another. The main application is in the production of salt, chili powder, and other spices because it reduces clumping. Due to the same qualities, silica is also frequently utilized in health supplements since it avoids component clumping without interfering with other active substances. In order to eliminate yeast and protein from wine, it can also be used as an anti-foaming agent.







Growing Use of Silicon Dioxide in Optical Fibers Drives

The market for silicon dioxide has expanded as a result of the electrical industry's expanding need for silicon wafers and the building industry's growing need for silicon dioxide applications. The market for silicon dioxide can develop, but it is constrained by the presence of substitutes. On the other hand, throughout the forecast period, the use of silicon dioxide in optical fibers is projected to present potential prospects for the silicon dioxide market.

The market for silicon dioxide is primarily being driven by the substance's abundance, functionality, and occurrence. Many diverse businesses use silicon dioxide. Due to its ability to absorb extra moisture and so prevent ingredients from clinging to one another, silicon dioxide is most frequently used as an anti-caking agent in the food business. Because it inhibits clumping, it is mostly utilized in the production of spices, salt, and chili powder among other items. Additionally, silicon dioxide is often utilized in the production of health supplements because of its anti-caking feature, which prevents components from sticking together without interfering with other active chemicals. Therefore, silicon dioxide's broad range of applications is fueling the market's expansion.

Why Silicon Dioxide Market Driving Growth

Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size 2030 USD 16.11 Billion CAGR 6.60%% (2020-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Segments Covered Form, Application, End-Use Industry and By Region Report Coverage Drivers, Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Merck KGaA , Alufluor AB, Gelest, Inc., GOLOVACH QUARTZ, Evonik Industries AG, Tosoh Silica Corporation, Kurt J. Lesker Company®, Key Market Opportunities Growing Use of Silicon Dioxide in Optical Fibers Drives Market Growth Key Market Drivers Growing End-Use Industry Demand Fuels Market Expansion

Key Insights

, was valued at USD 10.40 Billion in 2021. The market is projected to grow USD 16.11 Billion in 2030, at a CAGR of 6.60%. Rising demand for low-density materials with insulating properties from end-use industries like aerospace, oil & gas, chemical, and automotive will propel the market.

Growing Use of Silicon Dioxide in Optical Fibers Drives Market Growth

Growing End-Use Industry Demand Fuels Market Expansion

Geographically, The Asia-Pacific region leads in terms of silicon dioxide market share. It held 47% of the total silicon dioxide market in 2020.





Key Players from the Silicon Dioxide Market

Many businesses are putting an emphasis on organic growth initiatives, including new launches, product approvals, and others like patents and events. Acquisitions and partnerships & collaborations were examples of inorganic growth tactics that were observed in the market. These actions have made it possible for market participants to increase their clientele and business. With the increasing demand for silicon dioxide in the global market, market players from the silicon dioxide market are projected to enjoy attractive growth prospects in the future. Some of the key players in the market includes,

Merck KGaA ,

Alufluor AB,

Gelest, Inc.,

GOLOVACH QUARTZ,

Evonik Industries AG,

Tosoh Silica Corporation,

Kurt J. Lesker Company®,

Sinosi Group Corporation,

Cabot Corporation,

Wacker Chemie AG,

PPG Industries, Inc.,





Segmentation of Silicon Dioxide Market

By Form

Amorphous

Quartz,

Crystalline

Cristobalite

Tridymite

By Application

Adhesives and Sealants

Food Additives

Composites

Coatings

Greases

Printing & Packaging

By End-Use Industry

Electrical

Food and Beverage

Chemical

Pharmaceuticals

Regions Covered

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa





Market News

In October 2021, the resource at the Cape Flattery silica sand project owned by Metallica Minerals in Far North Queensland, Australia, was enhanced to 53.5 million tons with an in-situ silicon dioxide quality of 99.19 percent.

the resource at the Cape Flattery silica sand project owned by Metallica Minerals in Far North Queensland, Australia, was enhanced to 53.5 million tons with an in-situ silicon dioxide quality of 99.19 percent. In September 2021, the Gernsheim factory of the German multinational science and technology business Merck started up a new production line for effect pigments made of silica





