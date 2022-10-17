Atlantic Union Bank Wealth Management Names Mitch York Chief Investment Officer

RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlantic Union Bank Wealth Management, a division of Atlantic Union Bank, has named Mitch York Chief Investment Officer effective today. York is responsible for overseeing and directing all areas of investment management of the wealth management team.



“Mitch has a strong track record of growing wealth clients’ investment portfolios for more than two decades,” said David Zimmerman, President, Atlantic Union Bank Wealth Management. “His experience includes managing both small and large portfolios, and he has an impressive track record in the wealth management business helping to grow successful and industry-recognized wealth management client investment programs. His organizational leadership, business development and client services skills will continue to help build Atlantic Union Bank Wealth Management into a premier provider of wealth management services.”

York was most recently Chief Investment Officer for Concord Asset Management, and head of Edelman Financial Services’ $24 billion investment division. His previous roles include a variety of positions leading wealth investment management teams after beginning his career in statistical modeling.

York received his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Eastern Kentucky University and his master’s from The University of South Florida. He currently resides in Richmond, VA.

Atlantic Union Bank Wealth Management provides a life-centered approach to working with families, individuals, and institutions. The experienced team works closely with clients to build a customized plan centered around their life priorities and can access the bank’s full portfolio of services and products to meet their needs. As life and priorities change, the advisor works closely to modify the plan and continue to align it with the client’s needs.

About Atlantic Union Bank

Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, Atlantic Union Bank is the wholly owned subsidiary of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (Nasdaq: AUB). Atlantic Union Bank offers a wide range of financial services to commercial and retail clients and operates 114 branches and approximately 130 ATMs located throughout Virginia, and in portions of Maryland and North Carolina. Certain non-bank financial services affiliates of Atlantic Union Bank include: Atlantic Union Equipment Finance, Inc., which provides equipment financing; Atlantic Union Financial Consultants, LLC, which provides brokerage services; and Union Insurance Group, LLC, which offers various lines of insurance products.